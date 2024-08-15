Eagles-Patriots preseason game: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream

The Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in their second preseason game tonight at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, but don’t expect to see Jalen Hurts or many other Birds starters on the field.

The Birds held a joint practice with the Patriots this week, and it could be the last time Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the rest of the Eagles’ starting offense face another team’s defense until the start of the season next month in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers.

That means fans will once again see a healthy dose of Kenny Pickett and third-stringer Tanner McKee, who were both shaky last week against the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett, the former Steelers first-round pick acquired by the Birds in an offseason trade, has struggled at times against his own defense in practice and ceded second-team reps to McKee.

The position to watch tonight is wide receiver, where the Eagles have a lot of questions behind their one-two duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Parris Campbell is listed as the team’s third wide receiver in an unofficial depth chart released last week, but he’s missed time with a groin injury. Also vying for that third wide receiver slot is rookie Johnny Wilson, a 6-foot-6 standout at Florida State, veteran John Ross, and Britain Covey, who had a strong camp.

As for the Patriots, there are a lot of new faces Birds fans might not recognize. The biggest change is on the sideline, with new head coach Jerod Mayo replacing Bill Belichick, who took some TV gigs on Inside the NFL and the Pat McAfee Show this season while biding his time for a potential head coaching job in 2025.

At quarterback, Jacoby Brissett is the Patriots’ starter heading into the season after the team parted ways with Mac Jones, but all the attention is on No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye. It’s unclear how much time the North Carolina standout will get on the field tonight, but it’ll almost certainly be more than last week, where he got just six snaps.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Eagles’ second preseason game:

What time is the Eagles preseason game today?

The Eagles second preseason game against the Patriots is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Philadelphia time locally on NBC10.

Calling tonight’s game is play-by-play announcer Scott Graham, the former Phillies broadcaster in his 13th year calling Eagles preseason games. Back alongside Graham is former offensive lineman Ross Tucker, who joined the booth in 2019 after Mike Mayock left to become the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. Dave Spadaro will report from the sidelines.

Regionally, the preseason game will air on a number of local stations, including:

WPMT, Fox43 (Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Pa.) WWCP, Fox8 (Johnstown-Altoona-State College-DuBois-Bedford, Pa.) CW Delmarva — 47.2 also on cable and satellite (Salisbury, Md.) WOLF, Fox56 (Wilkes-Barre-Scranton-Hazleton, Pa.)

Tonight’s Eagles-Patriots preseason game will also air live on the NFL Network, but it will be blacked out in both the Philadelphia and Boston TV markets because it’s airing locally on broadcast TV. Eagles fans living elsewhere should be warned that the NFL Network used the home team’s broadcast during preseason games, so expect it to be Patriots-centric.

Radio listeners can hear the game on 94.1 WIP, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call. WIP host Howard Eskin, who remains barred from Citizens Bank Park following an unwanted advance towards a female employee, will handle sideline reporting duties.

You can also listen to the game in Spanish in Philadelphia on La Mega 105.7 FM, with Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Bill Kulik.

Where can I stream tonight’s Eagles-Patriots preseason game?

Tonight’s game will be free to stream on the Eagles app and PhiladelphiaEagles.com if you live in the Philadelphia or Boston TV market.

The game will also stream in the Philadelphia market on any so-called skinny bundle that carries NBC, including YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Most offer a free trial. You can also stream it on both the NBC Sports app and the NBC Sports Philadelphia app, but a cable login is required.

If you live in or around Philadelphia, the easiest (and cheapest) way to stream the game is with a digital antenna, since it’s airing on broadcast television.

Fans living outside the Philadelphia market can stream the game on NFL+, the league streaming service. It’ll set you back $6.99 a month, though there is a free seven-day trial.

Live Eagles coverage

Pregame coverage of Eagles-Patriots

Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski is back for his third season cohosting Eagles Pregame Live, which will air tonight at 5 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Back with him this season is veteran Philly sportscaster Michael Barkann, former Eagles offensive lineman Barrett Brooks, and Reuben Frank. They’ll all return for Eagles Postgame Live following the game.

On NBC10, pregame coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. with Eagles Preseason Kickoff. Eagles Preseason Final, featuring NBC10′s John Clark and Eagles announcer Mike Quick, will air following the game.

On the NFL Network, Rhett Lewis will host NFL GameDay Kickoff at 6 p.m. alongside analysts Daniel Jeremiah (a former Eagles scout) and Bucky Brooks. All three will be back for NFL GameDay Final following the game at 10 p.m.

WIP’s pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Eagles preseason schedule

Thursday: Second preseason game, Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP) Aug. 24: Final preseason game, Minnesota Vikings at Eagles, 1 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP) Aug. 27: Roster cut from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m. Sept. 5: NFL kickoff, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC10) Sept. 6: Week 1, Green Bay Packers at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (Peacock, NBC10, 94.1 WIP)