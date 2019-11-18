The Eagles needed to be perfect, and they weren’t. Wentz’s fumble with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter was a critical mistake that handed the Patriots three extra points in a game in which they’d struggled to move the ball. Early in the first quarter, an illegal man downfield penalty on Jason Peters nullified a would-be first down on Wentz’s impressive throw to Arciega-Whiteside. On the Patriots’ first drive of the second half, Nathan Gerry missed a tackle that would have blown up a screen pass for a minimal gain -- Rex Burkhead ended up gaining 30 yards on the play, which helped set up the Patriots’ first touchdown. Later in the third quarter, Dallas Goedert dropped a perfect throw from Wentz that would have given the Eagles a first down near midfield midway through the third quarter. They ended up punting the ball away two plays later. The Eagles did catch a huge break in the first half when Boston Scott fumbled a kickoff return straight into the teeth of the oncoming Patriots’ coverage unit. . .kicker Jake Bailey had a shot at a clean recovery but ended up muffing the ball out of bounds while diving on top of it.