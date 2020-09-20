Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been the best player in the NFL for three seasons, and he is the best defensive lineman since Reggie White, but he didn’t play like it Sunday. The Eagles' offensive line had these issues: tackles Jason Peters (knee, 38 years old) and Lane Johnson (ankle) both appeared on the injury report this week; right guard Nate Herbig, undrafted in 2019, made his second NFL start; and center Jason Kelce had one of the worst games of his career against Washington. The Eagles then lost left guard Isaac Seumalu with 6:29 to play in the second quarter and was replaced by Matt Pryor, who’d failed to win the left tackle, right tackle, and left guard spots. Donald finished with one assisted tackle.