But it was easier for Graham to make the case for the Eagles' resiliency when they were, up and down, a more experienced, sounder team – when Malcolm Jenkins was around to sort out any confusion in the defensive backfield, when Brandon Brooks was making sure an Eagles running back wasn’t getting touched for at least three yards, when Wentz trusted that Alshon Jeffery or Torrey Smith would be exactly where he was supposed to be on an 12-yard dig route. That reassurance isn’t there anymore. The Eagles are too green at some positions and not talented enough at others, and the troubling aspect to each of their losses, to going from squandering a 17-0 point lead against Washington to spotting the Rams an 18-point lead Sunday, was how uncompetitive they were for as long as they were.