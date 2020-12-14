For the third straight year, you can’t count this team out, regardless of how that makes you feel. If the Eagles beat the Cardinals next week, and if Washington loses to the Seahawks, and if the Giants lose to the Ravens in Week 16, the Eagles would win the division at 7-8-1 by beating the Cowboys and Washington in their last two games. That’s a lot of ifs, but it says something that the Eagles’ own task at hand might face the heaviest odds. They don’t control their own destiny by any stretch of the imagination, particularly if that imagination accurately accounts for the level of play that we’ve seen from the Washington Football Team here lately. But the mere existence of a plausible path should give you a sense of the enormity of Sunday’s win.