The Eagles had beaten the Saints, 24-21, and the decision that Pederson earlier in the week had trumpeted as his and his alone — the decision to start Jalen Hurts and not start Carson Wentz — had validated itself. Hurts had rushed for 106 yards, thrown a touchdown pass, and seemed unfazed throughout his first NFL start. The Eagles stopped a four-game losing streak and allowed that pesky thought of playoffs to remain a splinter in their brain for at least another week. Pederson had asserted himself, and his team, as it tends to do, played hard for him. And yet, he spoke of Hurts as if Hurts were the opposing quarterback, not the Eagles’. Anyone could see it. Anyone could see that Pederson was hesitating to praise Hurts too much, for fear of … what? Offending or upsetting Wentz? Piling kindling on a quarterback controversy that’s already aflame?