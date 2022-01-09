After the Eagles’ meaningless loss to the Dallas Cowboys last night, all fans really care about is who will be Philadelphia’s opponent in the first round of the NFL playoffs, which begin on Saturday.
As it currently stands, the Green Bay Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and will get a bye during the first week in the playoffs. After that, the next three top spots are still up for grabs, depending on what happens Sunday in Week 18.
As for the Eagles, it’s still most likely they’ll face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend, but there’s still the possibility the Birds could play the Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals, or even face the Cowboys again (this time with their starters in the game).
As for when the Eagles will play and on what channel, that won’t be announced until later tonight, likely during NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The NFC playoff picture will be wrapped up before the kickoff of Chargers-Raiders at 8:15 p.m., but the game will decide the final team to enter the AFC playoffs (unless it ends in a tie, in which case both teams get in).
Here are the possible scenarios involving the Eagles’ first round playoff opponent:
Eagles at Buccaneers: Rams win + Saints win OR 49ers win + Buccaneers win
Eagles at Rams: Rams win + Falcons win
Eagles at Cardinals: 49ers win + Panthers win + Cardinals win
Eagles at Cowboys: 49ers win + Panthers win + Seahawks win
Playoff picture heading into Sunday’s Week 18 games
NFC playoff picture
Remaining playoff-clinching scenarios
49ers: A win or tie OR Saints loss or tie
Saints: A win + 49ers loss
AFC playoff picture
Remaining AFC playoff-clinching scenarios
Chargers: A win or tie
Colts: A win or tie OR Chargers loss + Ravens-Steelers tie OR Chargers loss + Steelers loss + Dolphins win
Raiders: A win OR a tie + Colts loss OR Colts loss + Steelers loss or tie
Ravens: A win + Chargers loss + Colts loss + Dolphins loss or tie
Steelers: A win + Colts loss + Raiders-Chargers game doesn’t end in a tie
NFL playoffs 2022 first round TV schedule
