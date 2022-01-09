After the Eagles’ meaningless loss to the Dallas Cowboys last night, all fans really care about is who will be Philadelphia’s opponent in the first round of the NFL playoffs, which begin on Saturday.

As it currently stands, the Green Bay Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and will get a bye during the first week in the playoffs. After that, the next three top spots are still up for grabs, depending on what happens Sunday in Week 18.

As for the Eagles, it’s still most likely they’ll face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend, but there’s still the possibility the Birds could play the Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals, or even face the Cowboys again (this time with their starters in the game).

» READ MORE: Phillies fans will hear a familiar voice alongside Tony Romo during Bucs-Panthers

As for when the Eagles will play and on what channel, that won’t be announced until later tonight, likely during NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The NFC playoff picture will be wrapped up before the kickoff of Chargers-Raiders at 8:15 p.m., but the game will decide the final team to enter the AFC playoffs (unless it ends in a tie, in which case both teams get in).

Here are the possible scenarios involving the Eagles’ first round playoff opponent:

Eagles at Buccaneers: Rams win + Saints win OR 49ers win + Buccaneers win

Eagles at Rams: Rams win + Falcons win

Eagles at Cardinals: 49ers win + Panthers win + Cardinals win

Eagles at Cowboys: 49ers win + Panthers win + Seahawks win

» READ MORE: Eagles rested while Cowboys played to win, but will either approach matter in playoffs?

Playoff picture heading into Sunday’s Week 18 games

NFC playoff picture

Seed Team Record No. 1 x-Green Bay Packers 13-3 No. 2 y-Los Angeles Rams 12-4 No. 3 x-Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-4 No. 4 x-Dallas Cowboys 12-5 Wild card y-Arizona Cardinals 11-5 Wild card San Francisco 49ers 9-7 Wild card y-Philadelphia Eagles 9-8 In the hunt New Orleans Saints 8-8 x- Clinched division y- Clinched playoff spot

Remaining playoff-clinching scenarios

49ers: A win or tie OR Saints loss or tie

Saints: A win + 49ers loss

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team Record No. 1 x- Kansas City Chiefs 12-5 No. 2 x- Tennessee Titans 11-5 No. 3 x- Cincinnati Bengals 10-6 No. 4 y- Buffalo Bills 10-6 Wild card y- New England Patriots 10-6 Wild card Indianapolis Colts 9-7 Wild card Los Angeles Chargers 9-7 In the hunt Los Angeles Raiders 9-7 Pittsburgh Steelers 8-7-1 Baltimore Ravens 8-8 x- Clinched division y- Clinched playoff spot

Remaining AFC playoff-clinching scenarios

Chargers: A win or tie

Colts: A win or tie OR Chargers loss + Ravens-Steelers tie OR Chargers loss + Steelers loss + Dolphins win

Raiders: A win OR a tie + Colts loss OR Colts loss + Steelers loss or tie

Ravens: A win + Chargers loss + Colts loss + Dolphins loss or tie

Steelers: A win + Colts loss + Raiders-Chargers game doesn’t end in a tie

NFL playoffs 2022 first round TV schedule

Date Time Teams TV Saturday, Jan. 15 4:35 p.m. TBD TBD 8:15 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, Jan. 16 1:05 p.m. TBD TBD 4:40 p.m. TBD TBD 8:15 p.m. TBD TBD Monday, Jan. 17 8:15 p.m. TBD ESPN, ABC

» READ MORE: Gardner Minshew should be Plan 1-B for the Eagles in the NFL playoffs