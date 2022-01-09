After the Eagles’ meaningless loss to the Dallas Cowboys last night, all fans really care about is who will be Philadelphia’s opponent in the first round of the NFL playoffs, which begin on Saturday.

As it currently stands, the Green Bay Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and will get a bye during the first week in the playoffs. After that, the next three top spots are still up for grabs, depending on what happens Sunday in Week 18.

As for the Eagles, it’s still most likely they’ll face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend, but there’s still the possibility the Birds could play the Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals, or even face the Cowboys again (this time with their starters in the game).

As for when the Eagles will play and on what channel, that won’t be announced until later tonight, likely during NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The NFC playoff picture will be wrapped up before the kickoff of Chargers-Raiders at 8:15 p.m., but the game will decide the final team to enter the AFC playoffs (unless it ends in a tie, in which case both teams get in).

Here are the possible scenarios involving the Eagles’ first round playoff opponent:

  • Eagles at Buccaneers: Rams win + Saints win OR 49ers win + Buccaneers win

  • Eagles at Rams: Rams win + Falcons win

  • Eagles at Cardinals: 49ers win + Panthers win + Cardinals win

  • Eagles at Cowboys: 49ers win + Panthers win + Seahawks win

Playoff picture heading into Sunday’s Week 18 games

NFC playoff picture

Seed
Team
Record
No. 1
x-Green Bay Packers
13-3
No. 2
y-Los Angeles Rams
12-4
No. 3
x-Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12-4
No. 4
x-Dallas Cowboys
12-5
Wild card
y-Arizona Cardinals
11-5
Wild card
San Francisco 49ers
9-7
Wild card
y-Philadelphia Eagles
9-8
In the hunt
New Orleans Saints
8-8
x- Clinched division
y- Clinched playoff spot

Remaining playoff-clinching scenarios

  • 49ers: A win or tie OR Saints loss or tie

  • Saints: A win + 49ers loss

AFC playoff picture

Seed
Team
Record
No. 1
x- Kansas City Chiefs
12-5
No. 2
x- Tennessee Titans
11-5
No. 3
x- Cincinnati Bengals
10-6
No. 4
y- Buffalo Bills
10-6
Wild card
y- New England Patriots
10-6
Wild card
Indianapolis Colts
9-7
Wild card
Los Angeles Chargers
9-7
In the hunt
Los Angeles Raiders
9-7
Pittsburgh Steelers
8-7-1
Baltimore Ravens
8-8
x- Clinched division
y- Clinched playoff spot

Remaining AFC playoff-clinching scenarios

  • Chargers: A win or tie

  • Colts: A win or tie OR Chargers loss + Ravens-Steelers tie OR Chargers loss + Steelers loss + Dolphins win

  • Raiders: A win OR a tie + Colts loss OR Colts loss + Steelers loss or tie

  • Ravens: A win + Chargers loss + Colts loss + Dolphins loss or tie

  • Steelers: A win + Colts loss + Raiders-Chargers game doesn’t end in a tie

NFL playoffs 2022 first round TV schedule

Date
Time
Teams
TV
Saturday, Jan. 15
4:35 p.m.
TBD
TBD
8:15 p.m.
TBD
TBD
Sunday, Jan. 16
1:05 p.m.
TBD
TBD
4:40 p.m.
TBD
TBD
8:15 p.m.
TBD
TBD
Monday, Jan. 17
8:15 p.m.
TBD
ESPN, ABC

