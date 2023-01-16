NFL playoff schedule: Eagles-Giants Saturday night on Fox

If you’re an Eagles fan, cancel any plans you have for Saturday night

The Eagles will take on the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The game will air on Fox, which is airing two of the four divisional round game this season.

The Giants, the NFC’s No. 6 seed, will travel to Philadelphia for the second time in three weeks after upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday behind an impressive outing from quarterback Daniel Jones. The Eagles defeated the Giants in both games the two played this season, including a tight 22-16 win on Jan. 8 to clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed.

» READ MORE: Three quick thoughts on the Eagles versus the Giants in the NFC divisional playoffs

The early game on Saturday features the Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs, the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It will feature two former Eagles head coaches — Andy Reid and Doug Pederson — facing off for the first time in the playoffs.

As in previous years, Fox will air the NFC Championship game, while CBS will air the AFC Championship game. Fox will broadcast Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call.

Here’s the full schedule for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs:

Saturday, Jan. 21

Time Game TV (Eastern) 4:30 p.m. Jaguars-Chiefs NBC 8:15 p.m. Giants-Eagles Fox

Sunday, Jan. 22

Time Game TV 3 p.m. Bengals-Bills CBS 6:30 p.m. Cowboys/Buccaneers-49ers Fox

Championship round

Sunday, Jan. 29

Time Game TV TBD NFC Championship Fox TBD AFC Championship CBS

Super Bowl LVII

Sunday, Feb. 12

Time Game TV 6:30 p.m. TBD Fox

