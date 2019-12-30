Eagles are happy about Sunday’s win over the Giants, but some seem more happy about preventing the Dallas Cowboys from entering the playoffs.
Count Brandon Graham among that group.
Following the Birds win, the Eagles defender channeled a bit of the animosity Eagles fans have towards Dallas during an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Derrick Gunn, Graham was discussing his desire to remain with the team for several more years when someone wearing a Cowboys jacket walked past them in the tunnels of MetLife Stadium.
“Hey man, I know you feeling good,” a smiling Graham said on live TV as he pointed out the fan.
“He’s talking about a guy walking past us wearing a Dallas Cowboys leather jacket,” Gunn told the audience.
“He’s sad. He’s sad,” Graham added.
Graham, 31, signed a three-year contract extension with the Eagles back in March, and has spoken about going into broadcasting once he retires from the NFL. After Eagles’ wins, he often taunts reporters — especially Dunn — about whether they picked the Birds to win the game.
“He usually has no idea who I picked,” Gunn told the Inquirer when Graham called him out after a game last season. “He just rambles for the fun of it.”
Another Eagles Super Bowl win will be a body-altering moment for one Philly sports talker.
94.1 WIP afternoon host Jon Marks promised to get a tattoo of unlikely Eagles star Boston Scott on his back if the Birds manage to somehow fly through the playoffs and win another Super Bowl.
Scott, who spent the first five weeks of the season on the Eagles’ practice squad, stepped in for an injured Miles Sanders and scored three touchdowns in the Birds win over the Giants on Sunday.
“It’s the next-man-up mentality," Scott told reporters following the game. “That culture has been built here."
• Eagles-Giants didn’t draw the top Fox Sports broadcast booth, but Thom Brennaman and Chris Spielman did a solid job calling their third Eagles game of the season. I especially enjoyed Brennaman’s call of Scott’s 40-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter, punctuated by a “Who is Boston Scott?!?”
• The Eagles social media team continues to kill it. I imagine they’ve been saving this clip from The Office for just the right moment:
• Elsewhere, CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan is so good, he called two NFL games simultaneously on Sunday: