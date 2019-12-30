While everyone waited for the 49ers-Seahawks game to end, we here at The Inquirer were hard at work designing Monday’s papers on the Eagles’ NFC East-clinching win over the Giants.
You can pick up copies at your local newsstand, convience store, supermarket and so on, or on your front porch if you're a subscriber.
Click here for our Eagles section, where you'll find all of our coverage of Sunday's win, and reports looking ahead to the playoff matchup with Seattle.
Here are the covers from Monday’s papers. First, The Inquirer’s A1, with the headline “Playoff Bound,” a photo of Eagles fans celebrating at Xfinity Live! and Mike Sielski’s column on the Eagles summoning their old underdog spirit:
The headline on the front page of The Inquirer’s sports section is “Plunging Ahead,” with a photo of Boston Scott (of course), Les Bowen’s game recap and Jeff McLane’s column on Malcolm Jenkins.
In the Daily News, the front page headline is “Boston TD Party!” with a photo of Scott dancing next to Carson Wentz after scoring a touchdown.
And on the back page of the Daily News, the headline is “Depth Defying,” with a photo of Doug Pederson and referrals to columns by Marcus Hayes and Bob Ford.
Scott Sturgis designed the Inquirer’s A1. Todd Shaner designed the Inquirer sports cover. Luke Reasoner designed the Daily News covers, and thanks all of you who bought last Monday’s papers.