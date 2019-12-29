This is it. A win on Sunday against the New York Giants and the Eagles will be NFC East champs, punching a ticket to the playoffs despite what at times has been a frustrating season.
So where are Joe Buck and Troy Aikman?
Despite the Eagles playing in a win-and-they’re-in game, Fox’s top broadcast crew will be over 1,500 miles away in Dallas calling the Cowboys’ matchup against the Washington Redskins, which it made its national broadcast. Fox declined to discuss the decision, but it’s obvious the network thinks the Cowboys — disappointing as they have been — remain the biggest ratings draw across the country. Plus, the Cowboys could still win the NFC East if they defeat the Washington Redskins at home and the Eagles lose to the Giants.
Eagles-Giants didn’t even land Fox’s No. 2 broadcast booth — Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis — who will be calling the Green Bay Packers’ matchup against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m.. Instead, Thom Brennaman Chris Speilman will call their third Eagles game of the season on Sunday, with Shannon Spake handling sideline reporting duties.
It’s not the first time Fox has pulled a switcheroo involving the Eagles. During last year’s playoffs, Buck and Aikman called the Los Angeles Rams’ divisional round win over the Cowboys for Fox in its lower-rated Saturday game, opting not to call the Eagles loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. According to Classic TV Sports’ Jeff Haggar, it was the first time in 38 years a network decided to play its top broadcast crew on the lower-rated Saturday afternoon game.
“They kind-of left it up to us,” Buck said last year on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. “It just felt like Cowboys-Rams has a feel to it like, ‘Man, I know it’s Saturday night, but it has the potential of being a spectacle.’ We’ll see. Usually, they don’t live up to that. But at least going in that’s what it feels like."
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:
When: Sunday, Dec. 29
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Time: 4:25 p.m. kickoff
TV: Fox29 (Thom Brennaman, Chris Speilman, Shannon Spake)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Referee: Alex Kemp
Week 17 FOX 4:25 p.m. coverage map, via 506 Sports (Blue is Eagles-Giants):
As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and EJ Smith will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Early Birds newsletter.
Pregame coverage on Fox29 begins at 10 a.m. with Fox29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m., featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin. The network’s national pre-pregame show, Fox NFL Kickoff, will air at 11 a.m., hosted by Charissa Thompson with analysts Tony Gonzalez, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, and Michael Vick. Fox NFL Sunday, hosted by Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee alongside analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson, follows at noon.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger, and Barrett Brooks, will begin live at noon. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live. Birds Outsiders, hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton, and 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf, airs immediately after the postgame show.
As far as other local network pregame shows go, CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall, and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
- Dolphins at Patriots: 1 p.m., CBS (Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)
- Packers at Lions: 1 p.m., Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver)
- Steelers at Ravens: 4:25 p.m., CBS (Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn)
- 49ers at Seahawks: 8:20 p.m. NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya)
Sunday, Sept. 8: Eagles 32, Redskins 27
Sunday, Sept. 15: Falcons 24, Eagles 20
Sunday, Sept. 22: Lions 27, Eagles 24
Thursday, Sept. 26: Eagles 34, Packers 27
Sunday, Oct. 6: Eagles 31, Jets 6
Sunday, Oct. 13: Vikings 38, Eagles 20
Sunday, Oct. 20: Cowboys 37, Eagles 10
Sunday, Oct. 27: Eagles 31, Bills 13
Sunday, Nov. 3: Eagles 22, Bears 14
Sunday, Nov. 10: Bye week
Sunday, Nov. 17: Patriots 17, Eagles 10
Sunday, Nov. 24: Seahawks 17, Eagles 9
Sunday, Dec. 1: Dolphins 37, Eagles 31
Monday, Dec. 9: Eagles 23, Giants 17
Sunday, Dec. 15: Eagles 37, Redskins 27
Sunday, Dec. 22: Eagles 17, Cowboys 9
Sunday, Dec. 29: Eagles at Giants, 4:25 p.m., Fox29