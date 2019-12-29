Despite the Eagles playing in a win-and-they’re-in game, Fox’s top broadcast crew will be over 1,500 miles away in Dallas calling the Cowboys’ matchup against the Washington Redskins, which it made its national broadcast. Fox declined to discuss the decision, but it’s obvious the network thinks the Cowboys — disappointing as they have been — remain the biggest ratings draw across the country. Plus, the Cowboys could still win the NFC East if they defeat the Washington Redskins at home and the Eagles lose to the Giants.