Eagles activate safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad for Giants game

The Eagles activated safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday’s NFC divisional-round game against the New York Giants.

Harris was a regular starter during the 2021 season. He recorded 72 tackles, three passes defensed, and one interception. The Eagles took a new direction at safety this season when they traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson just a couple of weeks before the regular-season opener at Detroit. Soon after the Eagles acquired Gardner-Johnson, they released Harris.

Harris, 31, had a brief stint with the team’s practice squad before he and the Eagles ultimately parted ways ahead of Week 1. The eight-year veteran safety joined the Broncos practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster in November and then released in December. Following mid-season injuries to Gardner-Johnson and rookie Reed Blankenship, the Eagles re-signed Harris to the practice squad last month.

Harris boasts extreme familiarity with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Prior to the Eagles, the player-coach duo spent two seasons together with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 and 2015.

Saturday will be Harris’ first time suiting up for the Eagles this season.

