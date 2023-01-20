Skip to content
Eagles activate safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad for Giants game

Following mid-season injuries, the Eagles re-signed Harris to the practice squad last month.

Safety Anthony Harris will be on the roster for Saturday's playoff game against the Giants.
The Eagles activated safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday’s NFC divisional-round game against the New York Giants.

Harris was a regular starter during the 2021 season. He recorded 72 tackles, three passes defensed, and one interception. The Eagles took a new direction at safety this season when they traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson just a couple of weeks before the regular-season opener at Detroit. Soon after the Eagles acquired Gardner-Johnson, they released Harris.

Harris, 31, had a brief stint with the team’s practice squad before he and the Eagles ultimately parted ways ahead of Week 1. The eight-year veteran safety joined the Broncos practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster in November and then released in December. Following mid-season injuries to Gardner-Johnson and rookie Reed Blankenship, the Eagles re-signed Harris to the practice squad last month.

Harris boasts extreme familiarity with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Prior to the Eagles, the player-coach duo spent two seasons together with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 and 2015.

Saturday will be Harris’ first time suiting up for the Eagles this season.

