Will Carson Wentz play at all in the Eagles’ preseason game in Jacksonville? Is that even a thought to entertain? If not, will the Eagles sign another quarterback? And when might they do it?
Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch and Jeff McLane toss around those questions and more on the latest episode of Birds’ Eye View, the Inquirer’s podcast about all things Eagles.
Plus, the trio takes us inside what went down during practice on Monday. Rookie Andre Dillard tussled with a rehabbing Derek Barnett and got visibly emotional afterward. (Don’t worry, they hugged it out.) The writers explore what the moment meant and how intensity varies at training camp depending on the day.
Also: Could Cody Kessler win a football game for the Eagles? Why do they keep on picking up defensive ends? Is the offensive line’s depth the best in the league? (Maybe, thanks to players like this guy.)
