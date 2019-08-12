But if Wentz is out of the picture then, a thousand times, yes to Kaepernick. By any measure, now or in November, Kaepernick is a better option than Clayton Thorson, who sounds like he should be helping Gilligan get off the island. You want a playmaking athlete in his physical prime. You want a disposable asset to warm the seat. You want a guy who has known pressure and craves it. You do not want 6-foot-1, fourth-string soft-tosser Cody Kessler. In May, nobody wanted Cody Kessler.