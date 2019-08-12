A series later, the defensive end laid into Dillard and drove him back so far that he clipped Wentz’s foot. Wentz was fine, but the aggressiveness of what is typically one of the more mundane practices had coach Doug Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman addressing each player separately after practice. Dillard got visibly emotional to the point that he put his helmet back on to shield his face. Pederson and Roseman had the players eventually hug, and that was that.