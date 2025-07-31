Eagles practice observations: Riches at linebacker — finally; Jihaad Campbell on the edge; Jalen Carter returns

The Eagles held their sixth open practice of training camp for the 2025 season on Thursday at the NovaCare Complex. Links to Days 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. Here are my observations from Day 6:

Get Carter

Jalen Carter (shoulder) participated in team drills for the first time this camp. The defensive tackle was still listed as limited, but having him up front in the middle made the first-unit defense look that much more fearsome. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (shoulder), center Cam Jurgens (back), and running back A.J. Dillon (back) — a new addition to the injury list — were also part-timers.

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall, who left Tuesday’s practice early because of a knee injury, did not practice. He watched from the sidelines and was joined by four others who were out: receiver DeVonta Smith (back), linebacker Zack Baun (back), safety Andrew Mukuba (shoulder), and tight end EJ Jenkins (hamstring). It was the first we’ve seen Smith on the field since Saturday. Linebacker Nolan Smith (concussion) remained indoors for a second straight practice.

Campbell’s edge

Campbell continued to impress at inside linebacker and even lined up as an edge rusher for the first time. The rookie’s most vivid moment came at the expense of Ben VanSumeren. Campbell steamrolled the fullback at the point of attack. VanSumeren bent back and got his leg rolled up on as a result. He limped off and eventually headed indoors.

Later on, Campbell flashed his physicality again when he violently shed a block and wrapped up running back Will Shipley on a run play. He didn’t fare as well when given a few repetitions on the edge. Rookie tackle Myles Hinton gobbled up Campbell on back-to-back bull rushes. Nevertheless, his time there showed that the Eagles still view him as a hybrid linebacker.

Line ’em up

Smael Mondon, Campbell’s fellow rookie inside linebacker, has looked as equipped to make the jump to the NFL. An illness set him back a few days, but he has stood out when he’s been full-go. He’s not as stout as Campbell, but a relative lack of size hasn’t seemed to be an issue. Mondon easily shook off right guard Tyler Steen on a pull block and got to running back Saquon Barkley for a would-be stop.

Baun’s injury and the continued absence of Nakobe Dean (knee) has given Campbell and Mondon plenty of reps and the opportunity to work with the first-unit defense. The early returns suggest that the rookies could make the Eagles’ off-ball linebacker group one of their best in recent memory.

In fact, I don’t think I’ve covered a collection as potentially great as this group. The top five guys — Baun, Dean, Campbell, Mondon and Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. — all have starting capabilities. Dean has to return from injury the same guy, of course. And the rookies have a ways to go. But the Eagles don’t have wishing-and-hoping vets and undrafted rookies as they did in the past because of organizational undervaluing of the position. Credit defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for stressing their importance, but also general manager Howie Roseman for executing.

Ringo = Jackson

The outside cornerback competition is only starting to heat up. While Adoree’ Jackson might have had the stronger first week, Kelee Ringo has rebounded the last two practices. There is no clear leader, although Fangio’s comments about Jackson on Tuesday — “It’s time to show who he is or who he isn’t.” — may have placed the onus on the 29-year-old veteran.

Jackson wasn’t tested much on Thursday. He had sticky coverage on Jahan Dotson when quarterback Jalen Hurts’ pass sailed over his receiver. Ringo, on the other hand, saw the ball come his way often. He helped string out receiver Ainias Smith on a jet sweep that netted few yards. I think it’s safe to say that Ringo is a better run defender than Jackson.

Obviously, more of an emphasis will be placed on pass coverage. Ringo got inside leverage on a Tanner McKee fade to receiver Darius Cooper. He might have had an interception if Cooper didn’t turn defender. Later on, the receiver was a half-step ahead of Ringo on a short cross. Ringo tackled the receiver to the ground, which drew a rebuke from a nearby coach.

I mentioned Eli Ricks as worthy of getting in the starting conversation two days ago, and lo and behold, he got a late rep with the ones. He was Johnny-on-the-spot when Hurts overthrew Barkley — who may or may not have slipped — and pulled in an interception. Rookie corner Mac McWilliams had a moment, too, breaking up a pass near the sideline at one point.

Moving Mitchell

Quinyon Mitchell continued to often follow receiver A.J. Brown wherever he lined up. Their battles have been among the best of camp. It seems I only write Mitchell’s number in my notebook when Hurts throws to Brown. In other words, no other receiver has warranted passes when matched up opposite the second-year corner. Brown caught a pass over the middle ahead of Mitchell early in practice.

There wasn’t much movement in terms of the depth chart. Sydney Brown has gotten the bulk of snaps at safety with Mukuba sidelined. Edge rusher Jalyx Hunt lined up on the left side of the line with Nolan Smith out. Cooper DeJean got some time at safety in nickel personnel. Fangio had lamented not seeing him there enough in base because the Eagles offense employs mostly three-receiver sets.

Matt Pryor replaced Lane Johnson when the right tackle was given a few breathers. Pryor has mostly been at guard in camp, and that’s generally where he has played in recent seasons. But he has tackle experience. Kendall Lamm has been the primary backup at left tackle. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland has handled the backup tackle spots both ways: with one swing guy or with two guys, one used first as a guard. He could be leaning toward the latter solution this season.

With Brett Toth filling in for Landon Dickerson at left guard during one set, rookie Drew Kendall jumped in at first-team center for the first time when Jurgens was given a break.

Flag day

The Eagles’ first-unit offense was a little sharper than two days earlier when penalties marred the effort, but there was still inefficiency. Not having DeVonta Smith hasn’t helped matters. But pre-snap errors were a problem again. I counted four flags against the offense, the last compelling coach Nick Sirianni to toss part of his headset equipment to the ground.

Drops haven’t been abundant, but tight end Dallas Goedert had an early Hurts pass clank off his hands and fall to the grass.

Jordan rules

Jordan Davis may have had his best outing of camp. He’s normally in the mix on inside runs — eating up blockers or clogging lanes. But he had a couple of pass-rush pressures late in practice when normally he’s too gassed to make contributions. He collapsed the pocket on Hurts’ overthrow to Dotson and he forced the quarterback out of the pocket and toward Carter on the latter play.

I should mention a reserve defensive tackle who has made good use of his increased time with Carter out: Gabe Hall. He had a would-be tackle for loss on a Kellen Robinson run. Thomas Booker has stood out, as well, and is penciled in as the fifth interior lineman. But Hall could force the Eagles to keep six.

High times

The first-unit offense unveiled a two-back look with misdirection to Barkley and a handoff to Shipley. Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo wasn’t fooled and ran down Shipley. Undrafted rookie Montrell Johnson benefited from Dillon’s absence with a couple of snaps with the starters. Could he beat out Dillon? Could the Eagles keep four running backs, especially if VanSumeren doesn’t make the cut?

ShunDerrick Powell zigzagged for a nice carry into the secondary. Outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis got pressure vs. the first-team O-line off the edge. McKee strung together consecutive completions over the middle off play-action. He hit tight end Cameron Latu on the first and receiver Johnny Wilson on the second.

Low blows

Receiver Elijah Cooks was oh-so-close to delivering his fourth straight day with a highlight-reel catch, but he couldn’t haul in a McKee corner fade. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields helped free the ball. Cooks was slow to get up, but he looked fine after practice.

Wilson has made his share of grabs, particularly against zone coverage. He hasn’t fared as well against man defense, though, surprisingly on jump balls. Ringo gave him all he could handle on a corner fade into the end zone, but the 6-foot-6 Wilson couldn’t haul in a pass that hit him in the mittens. Outside linebacker Patrick Johnson’s sack effectively ended a later play, but McKee still threw to Wilson in a crowded back of the end zone. Somehow the ball still found its way to the receiver, but he couldn’t make what would have been a nice catch.

Extra points

The following handled punt returns: Ainias Smith, receiver Avery Williams, DeJean, Adoree’ Jackson, Dotson, receiver Giles Jackson, and receiver Taylor Morin. … Camp resumes on Friday with a practice expected to be in full pads. Players will be off on Saturday.