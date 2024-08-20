Eagles practice observations: Jalen Hurts has best practice in best camp; Quinyon Mitchell may play every down

The Eagles held their 15th open practice of the 2024 training camp on Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex. Links to observations from Days 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. Here are my takeaways from Day 15:

Hurts so good

Jalen Hurts may have had one of his best practices of this or any camp with the Eagles. He was excellent through most of the summer and has still yet to throw an interception. But he wasn’t taking as many chances downfield in the first 3½ weeks. Some of that had to do with facing defensive coordinators Vic Fangio’s two-high safety shells. And some of it was a by-product of Hurts wanting to focus more on the short-to-intermediate passing game in new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s scheme. The offense had become too much of chuck-and-duck last season.

But Hurts hit on two deep shots on Tuesday and had a couple of passes in space that could have developed into big gains. His “command of this offense” — a phrase Moore used before practice to explain when he knows a quarterback has mastered his system — was on point as he spread the ball around and checked to plays based on his pre-snap reads. A.J. Brown was the main benefactor. Hurts hooked up with the receiver on 8-of-9 targets — most of them in the 5-10-yard range with yards-after-catch possibilities.

Their longest hookup, though, came on a go route. Brown got behind cornerback Quinyon Mitchell by a half-step and Hurts tear-dropped a bull’s-eye into his bread basket for about a 40-yard gain. After Mitchell grabbed him, Brown punted the ball and shanked it 10 yards.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was having none of the offensive celebration that ended the period. He jawed in Hurts’ direction as he walked off and said, among other things, “You ain’t thrown that all camp.” Hurts stopped in his tracks and headed toward Gardner-Johnson on the defensive sideline. There was a little verbal back and forth, but Hurts accepted the boisterous safety’s hand for a quick shake.

Hurts tossed another long beauty that was only surpassed by receiver DeVonta Smith’s dazzling reception, but I’ll detail that connection later. Practice is one thing and the regular season is another, but Hurts has had a camp that suggests he will perform more like the 2022 version of himself than the 2023 one.

CeeDee Needy

Gardner-Johnson may aggravate his teammates from time to time, but as he has explained, it’s all part of his modus operandi in preparing the offense for when they face similar challenges. It’s also a character trait. He carries himself with confidence, and while there are questions about his durability, Gardner-Johnson should bring with him a certain swagger the defense was missing a year ago. He popped tight end Grant Calcaterra when he caught a pass from Hurts over the middle. Was it necessary? Maybe not under the circumstances, but the Eagles will take that kind of enforcement vs. players in other uniforms.

Gardner-Johnson later displayed his acumen when he diagnosed a Hurts naked bootleg and touched up Smith in the backfield for a would-be tackle for loss. His celebratory dance lasted longer than the actual play.

Becton OK

The Eagles got good news when tests on Mekhi Becton came back negative after he left Sunday’s practice early with a right leg injury. He was back in uniform two days later following a closed walk-through and was a full participant in practice. Becton has the right guard spot all but wrapped up with Tyler Steen (ankle) still out. Brett Toth backed him up.

Rookie Trevor Keegan, who has been left guard Landon Dickerson’s backup, hobbled out of team drills late in practice and headed indoors.

The Eagles, otherwise, had a number of players who were upgraded from either out or limited. The following players returned after missing time due to injury: defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (hip), receiver Joe Ngata (ankle), tight end E.J. Jenkins (knee), and defensive tackle Gabe Hall (hamstring). The following were upgraded from limited: defensive back Cooper DeJean (hamstring), linebacker Oren Burks (knee), Gardner-Johnson (shoulder), and Calcaterra (shoulder).

The following also remained out: receiver Johnny Wilson (concussion), receiver John Ross (concussion), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen), guard Matt Hennessy (back), and safety Caden Sterns (knee).

Mitchell Report

When team drills started, the defense was in base personnel with Mitchell at right cornerback. Isaiah Rodgers and Kelee Ringo got snaps on the outside in both base and nickel, with Mitchell in the slot in the latter grouping, but the Eagles seem intent on having their rookie on the field for every down.

Mitchell got picked on a little during Tuesday’s practice, but only by two of the best — Brown and Smith. But that’s the price of doing business at cornerback in the NFL. The greater test for the top draft pick will be how he bounces back from giving up receptions. From all accounts, Mitchell has a short memory.

He’s also going to have to mix it up in the run game if he’s to thrive in the slot. He hasn’t gotten many opportunities to tackle to the ground, but he’s not afraid to stick his nose into a big-body scrum. He’s also bright. With the offensive line unbalanced, he read a handoff to Saquon Barkley on a trap play and got to him in the backfield.

The other Jalen

Jalen Carter easily leads the Eagles in tackles for loss against the run. He had a couple more on Barkley on Tuesday. The defensive tackle is poised for a breakout sophomore season. Barkley had a couple decent pickups on catches out of the backfield. The new offense will have more passes to the running back partly because of the addition of the former Giant, but also as part of Moore’s system. Hurts won’t have to wait till his third or fourth read to throw a swing pass on certain pass plays.

Barkley stepped out of team drills and got worked on by trainers. He seemed fine as practice progressed, but didn’t return to action. Kenny Gainwell, as a result, got a lot of work during two-minute drills.

Jordan rules

Jordan Davis hasn’t stood out nearly as much as Carter, but they’re different players with different skill sets and responsibilities. As the run-defending nose tackle, Davis can eat up blockers as well as anyone. He’ll have opportunities to break off blocks and make stops, but the math is in the Eagles’ favor if Davis does his job.

As a pass rusher, Davis has been a handful for guards and centers. Carter is going to see slide protection more than other interior linemen. But Davis’ bull rush is a tough individual assignment. He typically pushes center Cam Jurgens back in one-on-ones and did so again on Tuesday. Davis is lacking in the moves department, though.

In other one-on-ones, tackle Lane Johnson guided edge Nolan Smith past the pocket on an outside speed rush. Becton had another strong repetition vs. Carter. Keegan, before his injury, stepped in for Dickerson and did well vs. defensive tackle Milton Williams. Edge Bryce Huff and left tackle Jordan Mailata engaged in a fist fight that ended in stalemate.

2021 draft success

Dickerson may not play center, but he has previous experience there and is of that mind. He called out a defensive look pre-snap and the changed protection created a passing lane for Hurts to hit Smith on a slant. DeVonta Smith was well ahead of Mitchell and jetted into the secondary for a chunk yardage gain.

Two plays later, Smith ran a fade into the end zone. Ringo got handsy in coverage, but Smith contorted his body and made a spectacular grab. It was unclear if he got both feet inbounds, but Ringo was flagged for pass interference, nonetheless.

First-team highlights

Nolan Smith didn’t stand out as a pass rusher in team drills, but he did well to pick up and run with tight end C.J. Uzomah when he wheeled into the end zone. Hurts’ pass sailed long as a result. “Don’t panic,” Smith said afterward to Uzomah. “You were panicking,” the tight end shot back.

Starting tight end Dallas Goedert didn’t participate in team drills for whatever reason. The Eagles could be managing his workload. He does turn 30 in January. Calcaterra caught a few early passes in Goedert’s place as TE No. 1, although he did later have a Hurts toss clank off his hands when he was matched up vs. linebacker Zach Baun.

In an end-of-game situation, Hurts picked up a bunch of yards on a draw play. The offense rushed to the line to spike the ball for a would-be game-winning field goal attempt, which would have won them the period. They celebrated, but there was a flag on the ground from the previous play. Defensive backs coach Christian Parker picked up the flag and waved it as the defense taunted the offense.

Pickett picks it

In the No. 2 quarterback competition, Kenny Pickett took 18 snaps to Tanner McKee’s five with the second-unit offense. He could lock it down with a strong outing in Saturday’s preseason finale.

Rookie receiver Ainias Smith has become one of Pickett’s favorite targets. Smith struggled through the first three weeks of camp, but he’s come on as of late and has been sure-handed on various in- and out-breakers. Rookie running back Will Shipley had a couple long rushes with the second unit. Ojomo and defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher had a couple run stops near the line of scrimmage, though.

DeJean stayed in his gap and made a stop when Britain Covey cut back inside on a jet sweep.

Extra points

Rodgers was back with Gainwell as the first two up on kick returns. Aside from the fact that he could have a major role on defense, I think Rodgers is too small as a returner considering the new kickoff format. … As the Eagles worked on kickoffs, a sideline official remarked, “We’ve done some stupid things in the league, but this may be the dumbest.” … For maybe the first time since the Eagles started playing music at practice in 2013, a Beatles song — “Come Together” — was on the playlist. … The Eagles practice on Wednesday. They’re scheduled to have their final workout of camp on Thursday, but there is the expectation that it will be changed to a closed walk-through.