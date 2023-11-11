I predicted the Eagles to be 8-1, but can I maintain my 100% record as the schedule picks up?

It’s become a tradition for NFL beat reporters to offer their season predictions ahead of Week 1. It’s around that time – at the conclusion of training camp – when many teams are buzzing with excitement. Then the real action begins, and some teams live up to expectations, while others falter early on.

The Eagles, by and large, have lived up to their hype coming off the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. But could anyone have predicted them to have just one loss, to the New York Jets, of all teams, entering their bye week?

After further review, I predicted all of the correct outcomes for the team’s first nine games – including that loss at the hands of the Jets.

For transparency, I pointed to future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers as one of the main factors for a potential loss in Week 6. Turns out, Rodgers tore his Achilles in the opener, and the Eagles committed a season-high four turnovers in their 20-14 defeat at MetLife Stadium .

Is it possible to maintain this 100% hit rate going into the second half of the season? Below are both my original and updated second-half predictions:

Week 11, Monday, Nov. 20: Eagles at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

Preseason prediction: Coming off the bye, the Eagles face six consecutive 2022 playoff teams , beginning with a Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium. LOSS | 8-2

Updated prediction: Many players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, will benefit from the extra rest coming off the bye. But when Hurts steps onto the grass at Arrowhead, he’ll be without tight end Dallas Goedert, who is likely headed to IR with a broken forearm that he suffered against the Dallas Cowboys. Although Goedert hasn’t been utilized nearly enough this season, he’s still one of the best in the league at his position, and the offense will expectedly take a toll with him sidelined. The Chiefs counter with an offense led by stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but this is not the same high-powered machine that has churned through defenses the last several years. Coach Andy Reid historically is tremendous following the bye (27-4, including playoffs), but the bet here is the Eagles avenge their Super Bowl defeat. WIN | 9-1

Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 26: Eagles vs. Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Preseason: The Bills are expected to compete for a conference title. Containing Josh Allen will be the biggest key. Expect the Eagles to bounce back if they lose at Kansas City. WIN | 9-2

Updated: As of this writing, the Bills haven’t won back-to-back games since Weeks 3 and 4. Allen has beenhot and cold. He possesses one of the strongest arms in the league, but poor decisions and lazy execution have hampered Buffalo’s offense. Depending which Allen shows up for this matchup could be the determining factor. The Eagles are bound to drop at least one game – if not a few – over this daunting stretch. LOSS | 9-2

Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 3: Eagles vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Preseason: Trash talk following the NFC championship game has lingered throughout the offseason. Finally, these two teams will meet again in an early-December showdown. Will quarterback Brock Purdy be able to continue the success he enjoyed as a rookie? Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Co. await. WIN | 10-2

Updated: From Weeks 6 to 8, Purdy tossed just three touchdown passes and five interceptions. He still owns an above-average completion percentage at 68.3%, but defensive coordinator Sean Desai will be waiting to unleash his pass-rush in this NFC championship game rematch. WIN | 10-2

Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 10: Eagles at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.

Preseason: The Eagles haven’t won at Dallas since 2017. Even when they surge to a flying start, the horrors of AT&T Stadium always seem to take over. See: Josiah Scott’s infamous mishap on third-and-30 from last winter. LOSS | 10-3

Updated: The Eagles claimed an exciting, come-from-behind victory over the Cowboys in Week 9. But as stated above, they’ve struggled mightily in Dallas. A regular-season split wouldn’t be considered the worst thing with a potential third matchup between these NFC East rivals looming in the playoffs. LOSS | 10-3

Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 17: Eagles at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Preseason: I have the Seahawks edging the 49ers in the NFC West. Geno Smith will look to prove last year wasn’t a fluke and Jaxon Smith-Njigba hopes to join DeVonta Smith as one of the league’s rising stud receivers. WIN | 11-3

Updated: As mentioned above, the Seahawks (5-3) have a real opportunity at stealing the NFC West title from the San Francisco 49ers (5-3). They suffered arguably their worst loss of the season to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. But the body of work has shown the Seahawks have potential to make some noise late in the year. Even with their second cross-country flight of the season, the Eagles should still be sizable favorites. Perhaps Hurts’ health might be a factor around this time. If he’s indeed under center, it’ll be hard to pick against the reigning NFC champs. Bonus: The Eagles also have Desai, a Seahawks assistant last season, in their back pocket. WIN | 11-3

Week 16, Monday, Dec. 25: Eagles vs. Giants, 4:30 p.m.

Preseason: Darren Waller will make his presence felt, but he is the New York Giants’ most proven pass-catcher to this point. The Eagles’ defense harassed Daniel Jones in the NFC playoffs. Expect Jones to be chased out of the pocket again at Lincoln Financial Field. WIN | 11-4

Updated: The thought of Waller becoming a dominant tight end in the division hasn’t come to fruition for the Giants, who also have lost Jones for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL. If the Eagles don’t get in the way of themselves, chalk this up as a victory for the home team. WIN | 12-3

Week 17, Sunday, Dec. 31: Eagles vs. Cardinals, 1 p.m.

Preseason: The Jonathan Gannon-led Arizona Cardinals are widely projected to finish as one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Eagles could probably win this late-season contest with their reserves. WIN | 12-4

Updated: In his return to Lincoln Financial Field, Gannon will likely be greeted by boos and unkind gestures. Whether or not is deserved is up for debate. His defense was a no-show in the sports’ biggest game this past February, but his overall product was a consistent bunch that ranked among the league’s best in multiple categories. Gannon could be riled up for this late-season game, but the Eagles simply are too talented across the board. WIN | 13-3

Week 18, TBD: Eagles at Giants, TBD

Preseason: This particular matchup could have playoff-seeding implications. It also could be a meaningless regular-season finale. If Week 18 ends up being the latter, then the Eagles would likely rest Hurts and the starters ahead of the playoffs. LOSS | 13-4

Updated: Regular-season finales are always tough to predict given the numerous factors that could be in play. If the Eagles have the conference’s top seed wrapped up by this point, they’ll almost certainly trot out their reserves. But if the No. 1 spot – or even the NFC East crown – is still up for grabs, expect Sirianni to go all-in on securing a home playoff game(s). LOSS | 13-4

Eagles regular season record prediction

Preseason: 13-4

Updated: 13-4

Through this exercise, the Eagles still finish with the same record that I predicted at the beginning of the season. But their expected losses occur against at least one different opponent during the second half. The Eagles have owned the NFL’s best record since Week 1 of the 2022 season. If they’re able to maintain their current pace, that’s a feat they could hold onto through the end of the regular season, and with momentum heading into the playoffs.