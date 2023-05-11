2023 Eagles schedule: Beat writers analyze the season game-by-game and make predictions

The Eagles’ 2023 schedule is now set, which means it’s time for predictions. Our beat writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino provide their initial game-by-game thoughts on how things could play out for the Birds this season.

Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 10: Eagles at Patriots, 4:25 p.m.

McLane: Gillette Stadium should be jacked with the expected honoring of Tom Brady — assuming he doesn’t unretire. But the Eagles face a Bill Belichick team that has been very average — and still should be if Mac Jones is under center — since the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback departed. WIN.

Smith: The Eagles open the season with a Super Bowl rematch, albeit not the one most will anxiously await. Brady will even be present, much to the presumed enjoyment of Brandon Graham. Openers can sometimes produce strange results, especially with the way the Eagles approach the preseason, but this should be a win. Expect a big performance from Jalen Hurts in his first game since signing his massive contract extension. WIN.

Tolentino: The Patriots will be juiced up on “Brady Night,” as they welcome back and honor the future Hall of Famer. Unfortunately for New England, he won’t be suiting up, as the Eagles will look to take advantage of a dysfunctional Patriots offense. Another added bonus: James Bradberry will get his chance at revenge against former Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. WIN.

Week 2, Thursday, Sept. 14: Eagles vs. Vikings, 8:15 p.m.

McLane: Nick Sirianni and his squad get the short turnaround out of the way early and for the second straight season meet the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field in the second game. The result — assuming Minnesota is more the team that petered out in the playoffs than the one that finished last season 13-4 — should be the same as a year ago. WIN.

Smith: Even though it’s a short week, the Eagles get a lucky break: Kirk Cousins in prime time. Minnesota is ripe for regression after outperforming its point differential last year and coming up small in the playoffs. The Darius Slay-Justin Jefferson matchup will be a nice early measuring stick for the Eagles cornerback, but this should be a win, especially considering the added energy of it being the home opener. WIN.

Tolentino: The Eagles host the Vikings in Week 2 for the second straight year, this time, facing a quick turnaround on Thursday night. The Vikings appear poised to clinch consecutive NFC North titles, but shutdown cornerbacks Slay and Bradberry could keep Jefferson under wraps here. WIN.

Week 3, Monday, Sept. 25: Eagles at Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m.

McLane: Depending upon the Eagles’ start and their relative health, an early season mini-bye could be welcomed. Baker Mayfield has replaced Brady at quarterback and has weapons, but Tampa Bay looks like a team in transition. WIN.

Smith: An early mini-bye leads into another prime-time slot for the Eagles. The lack of rhythm could make this one more interesting, but the Eagles are so much better than this cap-strapped, rebuilding Tampa team. WIN.

Tolentino: Considering Brady is retired, it’s a bit intriguing that this matchup still draws a slot in prime time. Coming off an extended break, the Eagles will look to pounce quickly on the Mayfield-led Buccaneers. WIN.

Week 4, Sunday, Oct. 1: Eagles vs. Commanders, 1 p.m.

McLane: It’s no reach to suggest a 4-0 start to the season, especially after last year when the Eagles opened 8-0. It was Washington, of course, that ended that streak at the Linc. But this matchup on paper decidedly favors the home team. WIN.

Smith: A new ownership group suggests brighter days for the Commanders, but they project as a mediocre team at this point in the offseason without a clear answer at quarterback. Even against a talented Washington pass rush, the Eagles shouldn’t have too much trouble. WIN.

Tolentino: The first loss of the Eagles’ memorable 2022 season occurred against the Commanders and dropping a divisional game to an inferior opponent left a bitter feeling across the locker room. Meanwhile, the Commanders have transitioned from Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke to Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett. WIN.

Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 8: Eagles at Rams, 4:05 p.m.

McLane: The Eagles have yet to lose in Southern California since the NFL’s return to Los Angeles. But those three combined wins from 2017 and 2018 predated Sirianni’s arrival. Flying cross-country always adds an element to the trip, but the greater challenge will likely be a Sean McVay-led Rams team looking to rebound from a down season. LOSS.

Smith: Whether it’s Cam Jurgens or Tyler Steen at right guard, the matchup against Aaron Donald will be a telling experience for how well they’re faring at their new spot. Despite the cross-country trip to LA, the Eagles will need to take care of business in this early stretch to ensure they have some cushion to fall back on when things get significantly tougher later in the season. WIN.

Tolentino: After going all-in for Super Bowl LVI, the Rams have regressed to one of the worst teams in the NFL. They still have Donald, but the Rams are clearly in rebuild mode. Expect Hurts and Co. to put on a show during the team’s first trip to SoFi Stadium. WIN.

Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 15: Eagles at Jets, 4:25 p.m.

McLane: Aaron Rodgers should upgrade a franchise that has slowly rebuilt itself along the margins. But will the soon-to-be-40-year-old future Hall of Famer be enough to offset the significant advantages the Eagles have in the trenches? Not likely. WIN.

Smith: The Eagles’ first loss could certainly come at the hands of the new-look Jets with Rodgers orchestrating the offense. Sauce Gardner against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will be worth the drive up the Jersey Turnpike alone. As good as the Jets could be this year, the Eagles getting them this early is reason enough to believe they’ll have the upper hand. WIN.

Tolentino: Boasting one of the better defenses in the league, the Jets lost multiple games in 2022 due to subpar quarterback play. Rodgers turns 40 in December, but he’s only one year removed from back-to-back NFL MVP seasons. We should have a solid sampling of Sean Desai’s defensive scheme by this point, including exactly how much he pressures the quarterback. That should especially be a key factor against one of the NFL’s most accomplished throwers. LOSS.

Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 22: Eagles vs. Dolphins, 8:20 p.m.

McLane: Miami collapsed down the stretch last season. The Dolphins ultimately couldn’t withstand the loss of Tua Tagovailoa. But was his early-season magic a mirage? And will he avoid further injury, most importantly to his head? If so, and if coach Mike McDaniel can continue to capitalize on one of the best receiving duos in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, an upset seems plausible. LOSS.

Smith: Tagovailoa’s durability makes predicting this game difficult, but the speed on Miami’s offense is striking. Hill and Waddle will be quite the challenge for the Eagles’ veteran cornerback duo. Rookie running back Devon Achane could give the Eagles’ undermanned linebacking corps nightmares as well. Expect a high-scoring game with lingering questions about the defense’s ability to contain explosive offenses coming out of this one. LOSS.

Tolentino: Last summer, we got a tease of some of the premier matchups between these two teams during joint practices in Miami. Brown notably toasted cornerback Xavien Howard during individual routes. More than a year later, we’ll finally get the real deal with former Alabama quarterbacks Hurts and Tagovailoa leading the charge for their teams. WIN.

Week 8, Sunday, Oct. 29: Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m.

McLane: The annual worst road trip of the season might not be as horrific under Washington’s new ownership. It’s always difficult to sweep an NFC East season series, and the Commanders aren’t slouches up front. But Howell will likely have his struggles in his first season as the starting quarterback. WIN.

Smith: Whether it’s Howell or Brissett at the controls, the Commanders should be quite beatable once again here. They’ve got talent at a few spots, but they’re not a complete team. WIN.

Tolentino: The Eagles might end up splitting all of their regular-season contests against their division opponents … outside of the Commanders. Barring a game-changing Quez Watkins’ fumble, there should be no reason why the Eagles fall to the Commanders in 2023. WIN.

Week 9, Sunday, Nov. 5: Eagles vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

McLane: Dak Prescott has had the Eagles’ number. Some may say it was former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon who allowed the Dallas quarterback to have some of his best outings. Will Gannon’s replacement, Desai, have a better plan for slowing Prescott and the Cowboys? Sure, why not? WIN.

Smith: Postseason struggles aside, Dallas has proven its ability to rack up wins in the regular season with this nucleus. It should be a challenge for the Eagles, who may get caught looking ahead to their bye week. LOSS.

Tolentino: Coincidentally, the Eagles also hosted the Cowboys right before their bye week last season. Dak Prescott missed that game due to injury, and the Eagles picked off Cooper Rush three times en route to a nine-point victory. WIN.

Week 10: BYE

Smith: Nick Sirianni and the rest of the Eagles coaching staff will get an extra week to prepare for the Chiefs, and the daunting cluster of games that follow.

Week 11, Monday, Nov. 20: Eagles at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

McLane: The rematch of Super Bowl LVII comes off the Eagles’ bye week. Sirianni once reached out to the coach who has historically done the best with a week of preparation for bye-week advice: Andy Reid. The Chiefs will also be coming off their bye, and have a guy named Patrick Mahomes. LOSS.

Smith: The Super Bowl LVII rematch between Mahomes and Hurts will begin a positively grueling stretch for the Eagles, who also have the disadvantage of an even longer layoff than usual coming off the bye. Assuming health, these are the two best teams in the NFL and two of the best quarterbacks. Anything can happen, but beating Mahomes in his house is too tall of a task. LOSS.

Tolentino: Coming off the bye, the Eagles face their toughest stretch of the season. They’ll face six consecutive 2022 playoff opponents, beginning with a Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. LOSS.

Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 26: Eagles vs. Bills, 4:25 p.m.

McLane: The Eagles’ brutal post-bye stretch continues with a matchup against another AFC powerhouse and elite quarterback. Josh Allen and the Bills took a step back last season, but they should be in the top-of-the-AFC mix again. This will likely be a toss-up meeting, but the Eagles have a wunderkind quarterback of their own in Hurts. WIN.

Smith: Desai will probably be thinking about this stretch even while he’s on summer vacation in a few weeks. Going straight from Mahomes to Allen is about as hard a task as any in today’s NFL. Splitting these two games would be a favorable result. By the end of this one, any questions about how Desai’s group fares against elite quarterbacks will be answered going into the playoffs. LOSS.

Tolentino: Whew. This one-month stretch truly will be a gauntlet for the Eagles. There’s really no great time to play the Bills, another AFC contender, but getting them on Thanksgiving weekend at home should be viewed as a plus. How Desai plans for Allen should be the determining factor. WIN.

Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 3: Eagles vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

McLane: The 49ers have been chirpy since the Eagles toppled them in the NFC championship. They just can’t seem to get over a game in which they lost their top two quarterbacks. Who knows who will be starting at the position for San Fran when the teams meet again, but it’s sure to be a barn burner. WIN.

Smith: San Fran is once again expected to be a heavyweight in the conference with a talented roster and an elite coach. If a litany of spicy quotes is any indication, the NFC championship rematch is already circled on the Niners’ calendar. That said, the Eagles will have plenty at stake, the home advantage, and the better quarterback. WIN.

Tolentino: Earlier this week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged his approval of playing the Eagles later in the season, which will allow quarterbacks Trey Lance and Brock Purdy more time to heal from season-ending injuries. Shanahan also said his wife, Mandy, won’t be traveling to Philadelphia, claiming Eagles fans gave her a forgettable “experience in the stands.” Trash talk aside, there’s plenty to get you juiced up for this early December contest, including the Eagles welcoming back Javon Hargrave. WIN.

Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 10: Eagles at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.

McLane: Let’s face it, predictions in May are essentially meaningless. The Eagles have months before they even reach this late stage of the season and anything can happen in the interim, particularly as it relates to injuries. The same applies to every other team. But the Cowboys should be formidable enough to split the series. LOSS.

Smith: As playoff seeding starts to come into picture, the Eagles can’t afford to let their foot off the gas against the Cowboys here. A victory would go a long way toward sewing up the division. WIN.

Tolentino: The horrors of AT&T Stadium continue to hover over the Eagles, who haven’t won at Dallas since 2017. This past season, it was cornerback Josiah Scott’s infamous misplay on third-and-30 that allowed the Cowboys to storm to victory. Until they prove otherwise, it’ll be hard to back the Eagles in this showdown. LOSS.

Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 17: Eagles at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

McLane: The Eagles had requested for games on the West Coast to come in successive weeks so they could avoid multiple trips. They didn’t get that, but could decide to fly straight from Texas to Washington. The Seahawks shouldn’t be overlooked, especially playing at home in front of the 12th Man. WIN.

Smith: This game feels the most impacted by where it falls on the calendar. Seattle is the type of team that can give you more than you bargained for because of its playing style, not to mention the six-hour flight after a brutal stretch of games. LOSS.

Tolentino: After selecting Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 pick, the Seahawks fortified one of the NFL’s best secondaries. It’ll be must-watch programming with Brown and Smith lining up against rising stars Tariq Woolen and Witherspoon. The Eagles also have Desai in their back pocket after he spent last year as a Seahawks defensive assistant. WIN.

Week 16, Monday, Dec. 25: Eagles vs. Giants, 4:30 p.m.

McLane: A best-case scenario for the Eagles around the holidays: A home afternoon tilt allows players and coaches to be with their families on Christmas Eve and morning. These two teams were far apart in terms of quality a year ago, and Daniel Jones remains a limited quarterback. WIN.

Smith: The Giants took a significant step last year and committed to Daniel Jones this offseason. Still, the Eagles have the better quarterback, the better pass rush, and significantly more talent. WIN.

Tolentino: Weird things tend to occur during NFC East matchups. On paper, the Eagles are the superior team, although the Giants seem eager to prove their surprising run last season wasn’t a fluke. WIN.

Week 17, Sunday, Dec. 31: Eagles vs. Cardinals, 1 p.m.

McLane: Gannon has become Enemy No. 1 in Philly for the Eagles’ defense’s performance in the Super Bowl and subsequent revelations about the Cardinals’ tampering. But the criticism has gotten out of control. Maybe the return of beloved former son Zach Ertz will drown out the Gannon hate. WIN.

Smith: The Cardinals’ draft strategy made it pretty clear how they view 2023. Kyler Murray should be fully recovered from his torn ACL by December, but the Cardinals will probably be checked out by that point. If the season is going as well as I’ve predicted, this could be an opportunity for the Eagles to rest their starters. WIN.

Tolentino: There will be plenty of disgruntled fans counting down to this matchup on New Year’s Eve, when the Eagles host Gannon and the Cardinals. The former Eagles offensive coordinator caught plenty of flack given the defense’s disappointing performance in Super Bowl LVII and then bolted town for Arizona after the Cardinals violated the league’s tampering policy. Regarding actual football, the Cardinals might be the worst team in the NFL. All things considered, this might end up as the Eagles’ most lopsided victory of the season. WIN.

Week 18, TBD: Eagles at Giants, TBD

McLane: The finale is always the toughest to call. Depending upon their standing, the Eagles may be able to rest their starters. They needed to go full-bore to secure the No. 1 seed a year ago. A 12-4 prediction to this point suggests they may need to again. But either way, the Giants should be capable of a surprise. LOSS.

Smith: How much the Eagles will have at stake in the season finale this year will largely depend on how top-heavy the NFC is and where the Giants are in the standings. If they have something to play for, a season sweep will be very possible. WIN.

Tolentino: This particular matchup could have playoff-seeding implications. If the Eagles finish as one of the best teams in the NFC, they might need to still be competitive in the final game of the regular season. The Giants also could be fighting for their playoff lives. Here, the Eagles split their regular-season series with the Giants. LOSS.

Eagles regular season record predictions

McLane: 12-5

Smith: 12-5

Tolentino: 13-4