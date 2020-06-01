Josh McCown’s plans for this upcoming season are still unclear, but it’s likely the only way he’ll return to the Eagles quarterback room would be as an assistant coach. It was evident how much Wentz and the Eagles as a whole valued McCown’s leadership in the quarterback room after being lured out of retirement by the Birds during the preseason. In relief of Wentz against Seattle in the wild card round, McCown performed about as well as could be expected of a 40-year-old backup, especially considering he suffered a torn hamstring during the game.