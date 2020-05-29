The bench has more question marks now, with swingman Halapoulivaati Vaitai gone in free agency to the Lions. Vaitai had limitations, but you could line him up at guard or tackle on either side and he wouldn’t kill you. We don’t know that about anybody among the current reserve group. The hope might be that Jordan Mailata becomes Vaitai this year, and he certainly has the tools. But the Eagles’ inability to get Mailata into a regular-season game at any point during his two years with the team is troubling. Mailata’s 2018 injured reserve back injury didn’t have to be season-ending, the team just wanted to stash him on IR. Last year, the plan seemed to be to work Mailata to death in training camp and the preseason to preserve the starters. Mailata sustained another back injury and was gone for the season.