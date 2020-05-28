The Eagles took a couple of third-day rolls of the dice on John Hightower and Quez Watkins, two more receivers with velocity. I’ve seen more praise for the former selection than the latter, but they were available in the fifth and sixth rounds for a reason. They’re both on the slender side. Some evaluator compared Watkins to former Eagles receiver Todd Pinkston, which is the kiss of death around these parts. But if Watkins were to have anywhere near that career, Roseman would be ecstatic. Hightower seems to have greater upside. He was productive at Boise State and has a little more length — 6-2 to 6-0 — than Watkins. I think it’s unlikely either will contribute much in his first season, especially early on. The lack of spring workouts won’t help their assimilation. And Jackson, Arcega-Whiteside and Reagor will likely get first dibs on playing time. But it’s not as if the latter two have done anything yet. If either Hightower or Watkins slipped because of the depth of the position in the draft, the Eagles may have gotten a steal.