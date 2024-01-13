Quez Watkins’ ‘opportunity is on the table’ after A.J. Brown is ruled out of wild card game vs. Bucs

Jalen Hurts texted Quez Watkins this week, telling him to answer his phone if it rings.

“I texted him back,” Watkins said after practice Saturday. “I said ‘I’ve been ready.’ That’s my mindset. He has trust in me to go make plays.”

Hurts could be dialing Watkins’ number on Monday night as the seldom-used wide receiver may see an increased role after A.J. Brown was ruled out of the wild-card game against Tampa Bay. The Eagles likely will lean on Watkins or Julio Jones — perhaps a combination of both — to help mask Brown’s absence in the passing game.

» READ MORE: Check out this illustrated look at the 2023 Eagles regular season

Advertisement

“A.J. has been handling whatever he has to handle‚” Jones said. “For me, it’s just sticking to the plan and learning the game plan and getting ready.”

Watkins caught a TD last week and finished with 93 receiving yards, 64 of which came on passes from backup Marcus Mariota. His eight targets against the Giants were one more than he received all season.

“The opportunity is on the table,” Watkins said. “I’m here to take advantage … Last week my confidence went through the roof. I felt like I put on display what I’m capable of if given the opportunity.”

Jones caught two TDs in the New Year’s Eve loss to Arizona but has just 11 catches since joining the Eagles in October. Like Watkins, Jones has not carved out a significant role in the offense. His snap count — just 26% against the Giants — could see an uptick against the Bucs.

“What I feel about players who are quote-unquote older, they still have it,” returner and wide receiver Britain Covey said. “Do they have it for an 18-game season? Maybe not. But I promise you that Julio still goes out there some days and you say ‘Wow. That is unbelievable.’ The key for the coaches is finding spots for someone like that. They still have stuff left in the tank.”

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Bucs predictions: Expert picks ahead of Monday's wild-card playoff matchup

Does the 34-year-old Jones, once considered the NFL’s premier wide receiver, still have speed?

“He still has speed,” Covey said. “He might get tired a little quicker but if he has a play where he knows he has a chance to get a ball on a deep route, he picks up his feet and you’re like ‘Wow.’ We track the speeds on Thursday and they’ll show the top speed and a lot of times it is Julio.”

The play of Watkins and Jones could become even more important if DeVonta Smith — who practiced fully this week — is limited by the ankle sprain that sidelined him last week against the Giants. Dallas Goedert should play an increased role, and the running attack — which gained 201 yards against the Bucs in Week 3 — could be a focal point if Hurts is affected by the middle finger on his right hand he dislocated last week against the Giants.

“Jalen has been throwing the ball great,” Jones said after Hurts participated in full practice for the second straight day. “I didn’t see anything that he was hindered or anything like that.”

Watkins dropped a crucial deep pass in last year’s Super Bowl loss and later called his season “humbling.” He said he took a step back last year and his production this season — 15 catches and 142 receiving yards — has been even less. But there’s still time to define his season.

Answering the call Monday would be key.

“Blessings come in all types of ways,” Watkins said. “I’m here to answer my blessing and go play ball.”

» READ MORE: A.J. Brown won’t play vs. Bucs but Nick Sirianni has no regrets about playing his starters in Giants loss