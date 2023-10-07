Eagles elevate Bradley Roby and Braden Mann; place Cam Jurgens on injured reserve

LOS ANGELES — The Eagles elevated cornerback Bradley Roby and punter Braden Mann from the practice squad ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The team also placed right guard Cam Jurgens (foot) on injured reserve. Jurgens will miss games against the Rams, Jets, Dolphins, and Commanders before he is eligible to come off IR.

Roby, a nine-year veteran, will make his Eagles debut after he signed with the team earlier this week. The 31-year old defensive back is expected to receive reps at nickel cornerback with Avonte Maddox (torn pec) and Zech McPhearson (torn Achilles) on injured reserve. If Roby can provide the secondary with a formable option from the slot, then All-Pro James Bradberry will be able to slide back to his natural position at the boundary, re-pairing him with Darius Slay.

“We feel like he’s done a nice job getting to know his teammates, getting to know the defense, and we feel good where he is right now,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said of Roby. “It’s still different when you’re out there playing football.

“But we feel really good about where he is, and we’re really happy with him and what he’s looked like this week.”

Mann, 25, is being elevated for the third consecutive week. Since taking over for Arryn Siposs, Mann has had a couple of shaky punts. But last Sunday, he cranked a 47-yarder that pinned the Commanders at their own 7-yard line late in the fourth quarter. If Mann punts again for the Eagles after this weekend, then the team will need to sign him to the 53-man roster.

The Eagles (4-0) and Rams (2-2) are scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia time on Sunday at SoFi Stadium from Inglewood, Calif.

