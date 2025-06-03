Eagles practice observations: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. trending toward starting; Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee looking sharp

The Eagles opened an organized team activity (OTA) for the second time this offseason to reporters at the NovaCare Complex. Here are my takeaways from Tuesday:

Axe Man cometh

Vic Fangio spoke with reporters before practice, and what he said offered some context to what we’ve seen through two open practices at various positions, particularly at inside linebacker. The Eagles defensive coordinator said that rookie Jihaad Campbell won’t hit the practice field until “sometime in August” and that the injured Nakobe Dean “won’t be back any time soon.” Those comments suggest that Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. is tracking toward being the starter alongside Zack Baun when the season opens on Sept. 4.

Trotter has taken all the snaps with the first unit defense — at least in the two sessions I’ve seen – but it’s a long way to the opener. Maybe Campbell is a fast learner. Fangio said the Eagles have the top draft pick in the off-ball linebacker room because there’s more to learn there than at outside linebacker. I’m not sure he projects as the “MIKE” linebacker – at least initially – but Baun could fill that role if Fangio really wants Campbell to start at the “WILL” right away.

Either way, Trotter’s going to get plenty of opportunities to claim the MIKE job. There isn’t, on paper, much competition behind him. There are only three other healthy inside linebackers on the roster: fifth-round rookie Smael Mondon, undrafted rookie Lance Dixon, and Dallas Gant. I wouldn’t be surprised if general manager Howie Roseman adds a veteran free agent in training camp.

Back in the saddle

DeVonta Smith was again missing in action. Besides the fact that practices are voluntary, I wouldn’t worry about the wide receiver. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team, and he’s likely to hook up with quarterback Jalen Hurts away from the facility to work on chemistry when the spring session is over.

Several players who were absent last Wednesday were present, most notably guard Landon Dickerson, safety Reed Blankenship, and tackle Lane Johnson. Dickerson is coming off knee surgery, but he didn’t seem limited. He took all the first unit snaps at left guard during team drills. Blankenship missed last week because of a minor medical issue, but was a full participant on this day.

Injury report

Avery Williams was conspicuously absent last week, but only because an apparent injury had yet to be disclosed. The receiver/return specialist was accounted for on Tuesday, but worked off to the side at the start before watching most of practice. Center Cam Jurgens also went through conditioning drills on a separate field as he recovers from back surgery. Joining him was offensive lineman Marcus Tate, who was signed on Monday.

The following players weren’t at practice: Dean (knee), receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end E.J. Jenkins, and receiver Elijah Cooks. The workout offered a first chance to see Ben VanSumeren now that he’s officially labeled a “fullback” and in a more appropriate number (43). He wasn’t at practice last week and has yet to receive full clearance as he returns from a torn ACL. It could be only a matter of a week.

Campbell was in uniform and hopped around to various stations with other inside linebackers, but he didn’t partake in a single drill. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith (tricep) continued to be held out of seven-on-sevens and 11-on-11s. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter didn’t partake in team drills, but he told me he’s healthy and that the coaches want to take it slow with him.

Cooper’s role

Fangio confirmed that Cooper DeJean will be on the field in base personnel this season, but he added a plot twist when he said it could be at safety rather than outside corner. DeJean played all three positions in college and was scouted at each by NFL teams, so that revelation shouldn’t come as a surprise. But it’s rare to see a slot corner move to safety. It’s normally to the outside or from safety to the slot like Malcolm Jenkins did on occasion for the Eagles years ago.

DeJean roamed with the safeties during some individual drills. He opened seven-on-seven as the first unit outside cornerback in base opposite Quinyon Mitchell and moved inside in nickel personnel.

Corner the market

Kelee Ringo and Adoreé Jackson were the second unit outside cornerbacks in base during seven-on-seven. The two main combatants for the spot when/if DeJean isn’t there in base – which, as Fangio pointed out, would be for roughly 160 snaps based on last season’s number – otherwise split time with the top two defenses. Ringo was first up with the ones during team drills, unlike last week when it was Jackson.

I wouldn’t make much of how their splitting time, as Fangio noted. It’s hard to make evaluations without the pads on or with the benefit of preseason games. But my guess is it’ll be a spirited affair. “They know there’s a job to be had,” Fangio said.

Fifth-round rookie Mac McWilliams can’t be considered a serious candidate at this point. He has a lot on his plate learning both slot and outside cornerback, but he had a nice pass breakup on a Tanner McKee pass to tight end Harrison Bryant late in practice.

Safety cracking

Fangio didn’t mince words when it came to projecting how long the competition at safety between Sydney Brown and Andrew Mukuba might last. “It’s going to take a training camp, a few preseason games to sort out,” he said. Fangio included Tristin McCollum in the conversation, as well.

With Blankenship away last week, there wasn’t a chance to see who got the early nod with the first defense. Brown was given first crack in seven-on-seven and team drills on Tuesday, but Mukuba rotated into the unit, as did McCollum, Andre’ Sam, and Lewis Cine. Thursday’s OTA is closed, and it could be anyone’s turn on that day. Again, it’s early.

Fangio threw a little hot water on the notion that Brown is ahead of others because the third-year safety has more experience. He pointed out that Brown was behind in learning his scheme last season because he didn’t get on the field until October. As I wrote after the NFL draft, Mukuba was drafted during Fangio’s tenure here, but Brown wasn’t.

In practice, Mukuba communicated a switch with cornerback Eli Ricks that seemingly forced McKee off their side.

O-line can you see

With Dickerson and Johnson back, the first unit offensive line was nearly intact, minus the recovering Jurgens. Brett Toth was at center in his place. Tyler Steen was at right guard once again. He should have enough to hold that spot into camp, unlike a year ago when Mekhi Becton emerged before the break.

Here’s how the rest of the O-line depth chart looked:

Left tackle Left guard Center Right guard Right tackle Left tackle Kendall Lamm Left guard Kenyon Green Center Drew Kendall Right guard Matt Pryor Right tackle Darian Kinnard Left tackle Myles Hinton Left guard Laekin Vakalahi Center Kendall Right guard Hollin Pierce Right tackle Cameron Williams

Practice highlights

Hurts’ deepest completion of the two open practices came late in practice during seven-on-seven when he teardropped a pass to tight end Dallas Goedert and beyond the trailing Baun. He aired another throw to receiver Terrace Marshall down the right sideline earlier in the workout where Mitchell was flagged for pass interference.

Marshall got a lot of work with the ones with Smith absent and A.J. Brown in bubble wrap. He flashed sure hands on a Hurts pass that was thrown high and just within reach. Receiver Jahan Dotson didn’t have any explosive moments, but he did well to find soft spots underneath vs. zone coverage on a couple plays. Running back Saquon Barkley wasn’t a bystander. The Madden NFL 26 cover boy caught several passes from Hurts and hit the jets on a flat route that turned into a solid gain.

Newly-minted No. 2 McKee continued to look sharp. He pushed the ball into the second level at times, once finding receiver Danny Gray on an in-breaking route. Gray had a drop on a slant later on, but he bounced back with several other grabs.

Third QB race

With Hurts and McKee getting the large share of snaps from under center, reserve quarterbacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson and rookie Kyle McCord have settled for mostly mental repetitions. The former did get some plays with the third unit during team drills. Thompson-Robinson handed the ball off a few times, and when he dropped, short-armed a pass that wobbled into the ground and was scooped up by a defender as if it were a fumble.

We got our first look at McCord in a competitive drill during a late seven-on-seven set. He completed both passes and showed some zip on a 10-12-yard completion over the middle to tight end Kylen Granson. McCord’s throwing mechanics are a little funky, but he gets the ball out fast. It took only two throws for the sixth-round pick to exceed former draft bust quarterback Clayton Thorson in camp production.

Extra points

The Eagles introduced new simulated pass rush contraptions that team staffers hold up during seven-on-seven. They look like giant rabbit ears. … Connor Barwin might be years beyond playing in the NFL, but he’s maintained his physique and helps the coaching staff in various ways during practice. He donned a blocking pad during one drill, though, and got pummeled by safety BJ Mayes, causing him to flip over. He laughed it off, jumped right up, and took on the next player. … Joe Douglas was spotted taking in practice. The former N.Y. Jets GM returned to the Eagles last month in a senior scouting role. … The Eagles have one more scheduled practice open to reporters this spring – next Tuesday’s one-day mandatory minicamp. Can we call it a “mini” minicamp?