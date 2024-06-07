If Jeffrey Lurie is selling a minority stake of the Eagles, Rob McElhenney wants in. Badly.

Rob McElhenney bought a Welsh football club, Wrexham A.F.C., along with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds back in 2020. And in three seasons, they’ve already ascended two levels. Now, he wants to try his hand stateside.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is exploring selling a minority stake in the Eagles. McElhenney then took to social media to express his interest.

“Uh ... Mr. Lurie … Check your dms pls,” McElhenney wrote on X.

The Philly native and creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia hasn’t been shy about his desire to expand his ownership portfolio to include one of his hometown teams. Ahead of the Season 3 release of Welcome to Wrexham, McElhenney told The Inquirer that he has “tried desperately” to gain a stake in a Philly team.

“It’s very difficult because those teams are very expensive, and also because ultimately, they are family-run businesses,” McElhenney said back in April. “But believe me — and maybe this is a message out to the Lurie family — Jeffrey, if you are considering selling, please have your first phone call be my way. And also, Mr. [John] Middleton, if the Phillies are available at some point, and you’re looking for, I don’t know, $3 billion, I mean, look elsewhere first, but then come to me if you’re looking for significantly less, for sure.”

According to the Bloomberg report, the Eagles are seeking a buy-in at a $7.5 billion valuation, which, depending on the size of the stake, might put it out of McElhenney’s stated price range. But he and Lurie are longtime friends. During McElhenney’s three years at the helm as cochairman of Wrexham A.F.C., Lurie has been one of his frequent advisers.

“In times of uncertainty, I will reach out to him because I just feel like he’s one of the classiest and most successful owners in all professional sports,” McElhenney said. “I just love the way that he runs that organization, and so any times I have questions about how I should handle something, I’ll reach out to him and he’s just so generous with his time.”

No matter what, “The Gang Buys the Eagles” would be such a good Always Sunny episode. Make it happen, everyone.