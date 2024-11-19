Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell can squat more than Saquon Barkley. No, that’s not a typo.

Saquon Barkley is a beast in the weight room. He insists he can squat more than Jalen Hurts, and went viral several times in college for his crazy strength.

“It’s not even close,” Barkley said on New Heights in March. “I don’t do that no more, but when I was really in that mindset of squatting and squat-off, I’d put myself up there with a lot of people … Jalen’s pretty strong. He don’t got me, though.”

But there’s one teammate who might have Barkley beaten — fellow running back Kenneth Gainwell. On the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Jeff McLane revealed that Gainwell wins a lot of the weightlifting competitions among running backs, especially using the Keiser squat machine.

“A lot of people don’t know that he’s super strong and he’s super powerful,” Barkley said on the podcast. “The Keiser squat isn’t about how heavy you can squat, it’s about how powerful, how explosive you are. It shows your explosiveness. He’s super explosive, something that I didn’t know even coming in here, but just being able to train with him and get to know him, he’s pretty impressive.”

Gainwell said he got to about five reps at 555 pounds, with a lot of the team watching, but the Eagles’ social media team is keeping Gainwell’s strength a secret.

“They only seem to post Saquon and Jalen,” Gainwell said.

Barkley is competitive in the weight room, Gainwell said, but that competition pushes both of them to be the best they can be.

“He loves to compete, too,” Gainwell said. “He was like, ‘No, I’ve got it, put a little bit more on.’ He’s a competitor, but that makes us better. That makes us better as a team.”