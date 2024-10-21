Eagles get flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’ in second demotion this season

For the second week in a row, the Eagles are getting demoted.

The NFL announced Monday it is moving the Eagles’ Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) out of prime time to a 4:05 p.m. kickoff on CBS on Nov. 3.

Advertisement

In its place, the league is flexing in Minnesota Vikings (5-1) vs. the Indianapolis Colts (4-3) onto NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

In addition to it being a matchup against former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, it’s the first time the Birds are slated to wear their kelly green throwback uniforms. LeSean McCoy will also be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame at halftime.

It’s the second straight week an Eagles’ game has been demoted by the NFL. This coming Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) was originally slated to air nationally on CBS at 4:25 p.m., with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. But that game was moved to a 1 p.m. start time in favor of a more enticing matchup between the high-flying Washington Commanders (5-2) and surprising Chicago Bears (4-2).

Despite the demotion, Eagles-Bengals will still reach about 70% of the country.

The move leaves the Eagles with just one Sunday Night Football game remaining on their schedule — Week 12′s matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, the Sunday before Thanksgiving. They’re also still scheduled to play on prime time on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football in Week 11 against the Commanders on Nov. 14.

A reminder of how the NFL’s flexible scheduling rules work: