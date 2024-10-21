Eagles get flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’ in second demotion this season
The NFL has already made two schedule changes this season. Both have involved the Eagles.
For the second week in a row, the Eagles are getting demoted.
The NFL announced Monday it is moving the Eagles’ Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) out of prime time to a 4:05 p.m. kickoff on CBS on Nov. 3.
In its place, the league is flexing in Minnesota Vikings (5-1) vs. the Indianapolis Colts (4-3) onto NBC’s Sunday Night Football.
In addition to it being a matchup against former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, it’s the first time the Birds are slated to wear their kelly green throwback uniforms. LeSean McCoy will also be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame at halftime.
It’s the second straight week an Eagles’ game has been demoted by the NFL. This coming Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) was originally slated to air nationally on CBS at 4:25 p.m., with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. But that game was moved to a 1 p.m. start time in favor of a more enticing matchup between the high-flying Washington Commanders (5-2) and surprising Chicago Bears (4-2).
Despite the demotion, Eagles-Bengals will still reach about 70% of the country.
The move leaves the Eagles with just one Sunday Night Football game remaining on their schedule — Week 12′s matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, the Sunday before Thanksgiving. They’re also still scheduled to play on prime time on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football in Week 11 against the Commanders on Nov. 14.
A reminder of how the NFL’s flexible scheduling rules work:
Sunday Night Football: The NFL can flex up to two games between Weeks 5 and 10, and an unlimited number of times from Week 11 through Week 17. Twelve days’ notice has to be given through Week 13 and six days’ notice after that.
Thursday Night Football: The league can flex twice between Weeks 13 and 17 and must give 28 days’ notice.
Monday Night Football: The NFL can flex an unlimited number of times between Weeks 12 and 17 and must give 12 days’ notice.