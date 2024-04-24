Eagles seven-round mock draft: Trade-up for Alabama’s Terrion Arnold addresses cornerback need

With the NFL draft just one day away, the needs for the Eagles have become crystal clear over the last couple of weeks. Predraft visits and the rumor mill seem to point toward two key positions for the Eagles: defensive back and offensive line.

In our first seven-round mock draft, the Eagles addressed several key positions, including finding a successor for right tackle Lane Johnson in the first round.

Here’s our latest prediction on how this week’s draft might turn out for the Eagles.

Round 1, Pick 15: Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Eagles trade picks Nos. 22 and 50 to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for picks Nos. 16 and 82.

It seems inevitable the Eagles will break their 22-year streak in drafting a first-round cornerback, and Arnold’s skill set is worth betting on. In 2023, Arnold displayed his playmaking skills, with five interceptions and 13 pass breakups, showing that can play on an island in coverage. His long speed isn’t as fast as other corners in the class (4.5-second 40-yard dash at the combine), but the 6-foot, 189-pound defensive back plays with excellent recovery speed and has the versatility to play in the slot as well.

In a trade-up scenario, taking Arnold or Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell makes the most sense.

Round 2, Pick 53: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Pinning down where exactly teams value Worthy is a challenge, but if he’s there at No. 53 overall, his dynamic field-changing speed and inside-out versatility present a high-risk, high-reward prospect. After a record-setting 40-yard dash (4.21 seconds) at the NFL Scouting Combine, Worthy’s slight frame (5-foot-11, 165) might scare teams off, but the Eagles have shown in the past, in players like DeVonta Smith and former star DeSean Jackson, that they’re willing to take those chances.

Round 3, Pick 82 (via Colts): Brandon Coleman, OT/OG, Texas Christian

In netting a third-rounder from the Colts in the first-round trade, the Eagles have an option in TCU’s Coleman to compete immediately at guard and become a successor to Lane Johnson when he hangs it up. Over the last three seasons, Coleman has made 34 starts, with 22 coming at left tackle, 11 at left guard, and one at right guard, popping athleticism, length, and power on his film. He’s one of eight offensive linemen the Eagles brought in for a predraft visit.

Round 4, Pick 120: Andru Phillips, DB, Kentucky

The Eagles have had interest in Phillips dating back to the Senior Bowl, and he would fill a need a year from now with Avonte Maddox on a one-year deal as the team’s nickel cornerback. Kentucky’s standout junior became a full-time starter this past season, compiling 47 tackles and five passes defensed while playing over 400 snaps as a traditional corner and 200 at nickel, according to Pro Football Focus.

Competitive at the catch point, Phillips excels at undercutting routes going across the middle of the field and would be a long-term answer at the nickel position, which has become critical across the league. He also made a predraft visit to Philly.

Round 5, Pick 161: Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

History isn’t on the side of Estime, who ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Since 1999, only two running backs had at least one 1,000-yard season after running that time or slower, according to Mockdraftable, and one of them was a former Eagle: LaGarrette Blount. Estime improved his time at his pro day, though, running just under 4.6 seconds, with Eagles running backs coach Jemal Singleton in attendance.

Estime is a powerful back with excellent lower body explosiveness (38-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump), who scored a program-record 18 rushing touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry. He brings a different element to the backfield and was efficient running against heavy boxes at the college level. Estime will be only 20 years old when he’s drafted.

Round 5: Pick 171: Brennan Jackson, edge rusher, Washington State

Though this may be a bit late to address edge rusher, Jackson is a player the Eagles met with at the Senior Bowl and scouting combine, along with a virtual Zoom call after his pro day. He suffered a leg injury in Mobile, Ala., but returned to test at the combine (4.69 40, 9-6 broad jump). Jackson plays with power and relentlessness energy at 6-4, 264 pounds, collecting 24½ tackles for losses and 14½ sacks.

A two-time team captain, Jackson fits the type of high-character and effort players the Eagles typically target. He could develop into a rotational player along the Eagles defensive line.

Round 5, Pick 172: Matt Goncalves, OT/OG, Pittsburgh

Goncalves plays with powerful hands and has excellent lateral mobility. He played both tackle spots with the Panthers, often switching sides in-game, showing an edge as a run blocker at 6-6, 327. His 33¼-inch arms are just below the tackle threshold the Eagles typically target, which is 33½ inches, meaning Goncalves is likely a guard with tackle depth upside.

One source told The Inquirer that Goncalves scheduled a predraft visit with the Eagles, though it was never publicly announced. It’s also notable that Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland ran his drills at his pro day last month, after Goncalves was unable to participate at the combine because of a season-ending injury in his final campaign at Pitt.

Round 6, Pick 210: Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas

Every draft class needs a potential special-teams ace, and Ford brings the ability to be a contributor in that area. Playing with excellent spatial awareness in coverage over the middle of field, the linebacker can carry vertical routes up the seam and undercut underneath routes developing around him, which gives him the potential to be a developmental option in Vic Fangio’s defense. He had six interceptions over the last two years, although his instincts and overall athletic profile have been questioned.

At 6-2, 240, Ford is a stoutly built linebacker who brings excellent depth and experience to an NFL team. According to Pro Football Focus, Ford had 572 special-teams snaps, which would give him a legitimate chance to make the roster as he grows as a linebacker in the NFL.

