The Eagles haven’t confirmed it, but multiple reports Monday say Shane Steichen will be the team’s offensive coordinator under new head coach Nick Sirianni.
Steichen, 35, was the Chargers’ offensive coordinator under former head coach Anthony Lynn, who was fired at the end of the 2020 season. Steichen spent nine years with the Chargers in two stints, separated by a one-year interlude with the Browns in 2013. He worked alongside Sirianni from 2013-17, when Steichen was an offensive quality control coach and then quarterbacks coach, and Sirianni was quarterbacks coach, then wide receivers coach.
Steichen is a former UNLV quarterback who took over the Chargers’ offense in the middle of the 2019 season, when coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was fired. The offense improved in the second half of that season.
In 2020, Steichen and the Chargers transitioned to rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who showed excellent promise, completing 66.6% of his passes for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a 98.3 passer rating.
Former Colts offensive coordinator Sirianni, Steichen and passing game specialist Kevin Patullo, who reportedly is leaving that position in Indianapolis to join Sirianni with the Eagles, would seem to be the major figures charged with sorting out the Eagles’ quarterbacking situation. Carson Wentz nose-dived to the bottom of the league in 2020, his fifth NFL season. Wentz was benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts for the final four games. Hurts provided energy and something of a different look to the offense, but the results didn’t change.
Team owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman want to see a reinvigorated Wentz, after having invested $128 million in a four-year, 2019 contract extension. Trading Wentz this offseason would put a cap-pressed team in even more of a bind, incurring what would be a league-record $34 million dead cap charge. Wentz was said to be disaffected from fired head coach Doug Pederson, wanting a trade. Sirianni reportedly has spoken with Wentz, but there has been no word from the quarterback about his view of the situation.
Two weeks ago, when Lurie explained his decision to move on from Pederson, Lurie called Wentz “very fixable.”