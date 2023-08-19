Eagles release cornerback Greedy Williams and punter Ty Zentner

The Eagles signed five defensive players to the roster on Saturday in linebackers Quinton Bell and Tyreek Maddox-Williams, and defensive tackles Robert Cooper, Caleb Sanders, and Marvin Wilson. Maddox-Williams and Wilson are the most noteworthy of the bunch, as the former is a Philadelphia native who played at Timber Creek, while Wilson spent time last season with the Eagles on the practice squad.

To make room for the new faces, the Eagles also cut cornerback Greedy Williams and punter Ty Zentner. With Zentner gone, all signs point to Arryn Siposs being the team’s starting punter in Week 1.

The Eagles also waived corner Zech McPhearson, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, and defensive tackle Noah Elliss, all with injury designations. The 25-year-old McPhearson, who was set to begin his third season with the Eagles, tore his right Achilles on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns. McPhearson played in all 17 games last season but will miss at least the entirety of the 2023 regular season.

Cleveland, 25, had been having a nice preseason before sustaining a concussion and a neck sprain following a scary fall against the Browns. He was the Eagles’ leading receiver in the preseason opener against Baltimore with five catches for 68 yards. Elliss suffered an undisclosed injury on Thursday. All three players are eligible to land on the Eagles injured reserve if they clear waivers.