Eagles sign safety Terrell Edmunds to replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Five days after losing star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Detroit Lions in free agency, the Eagles have signed his replacement.

On Friday, the Eagles signed free agent safety Terrell Edmunds, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, to a one-year deal, a source confirmed to The Inquirer. No contract details have been made available to this point.

Edmunds, 26, just completed his fifth NFL season, all with the Steelers, after being drafted in the first round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. Last season, Edmunds logged 70 tackles, two sacks, and five passes defended in 15 games for Pittsburgh. He has averaged 82 tackles per season over his career, highlighted by a career-high 105 tackles in 2019.

The 6-foot-1, 217-pound Edmunds has been extremely durable throughout his career, missing just three games, with two of those coming last season due to a concussion. A strong safety by trade, Edmunds is often used in the box as a hybrid linebacker and also has experience playing in the slot. Edmunds’ father Ferrell played in the NFL as a tight end, while his brother Tremaine plays linebacker for the Chicago Bears, and his other brother Trey is a free agent running back.

While he lacked the interceptions (zero) and flash play of Gardner-Johnson, Edmunds graded out similarly to his predecessor, according to Pro Football Focus. Edmunds received a 69.1 overall defensive grade (36th among safeties) compared to 63.9 of Gardner-Johnson, and ranked ahead of Gardner-Johnson both in coverage grade and run grade, according to PFF.

Edmunds is the second safety signed this offseason by the Eagles, who lost both starters in Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps (Las Vegas Raiders). The Eagles signed veteran safety Justin Evans, who played last season with New Orleans, to a one-year deal on Wednesday. Outside of Edmunds and Evans, the Eagles have just three safeties on the roster in Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace, and Andre Chachere.