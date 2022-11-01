Philly sports fans face quite a dilemma Thursday night.

Because of Monday’s rain delay, the Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series at 8:03 p.m. More than 1,500 miles away, the undefeated Eagles will face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

While the Eagles’ game will stream on Amazon’s Prime Video, all Thursday Night Football games air on broadcast television in their local markets, mostly on Fox affiliates. Because of the delay, Game 5 of the World Series will air on Fox 29 Thursday night, and Eagles-Texans will move to WPHL 17.

For those outside the Philadelphia TV market, Thursday Night Football games air in more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, and hotel lounges nationwide through the DirecTV for Business package, thanks to a deal between Amazon and DirecTV.

The situation was easier to resolve in Houston, where Fox has a duopoly — the World Series will air on KRIV Fox 26, while Thursday Night Football will broadcast on KTXH My20.

The move also impacts the radio. Because of the shifting schedule, Thursday’s Eagles game will broadcast on 94.1 WIP, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call. Meanwhile, Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros will shift over to 1210 WPHT and KYW Newsradio 1060, which will simulcast the game with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen calling the action.

About the only property benefiting from the move is WWE. Because Friday is now an off day for the World Series, Friday Night Smackdown will move from FS1 to Fox.

Needless to say, the sports calendar is packed in Philadelphia this week. Here’s what the next few days look like:

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Phillies Astros World Series Game 3 , Citizens Bank Park, 8:03 p.m. (Fox)

Flyers-Rangers, Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Sixers-Wizards , Wells Fargo Center, 6 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Flyers-Maple Leafs , Scotiabank Arena, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+)

Phillies Astros World Series Game 4, Citizens Bank Park, 8:03 p.m. (Fox)

Thursday, Nov. 3

Phillies Astros World Series Game 5 , Citizens Bank Park, 8:03 p.m. (Fox)

Eagles-Texans, NRG Stadium, 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video, WPHL 17)

Friday, Nov. 4

Sixers-Knicks, Wells Fargo Center, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Penn State-Indiana , Memorial Stadium, 1 p.m. (TBD)

Penn-Cornell , Schoellkopf Field, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Temple-South Florida , Lincoln Financial Field, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Villanova-Towson , Johnny Unitas Stadium, 2 p.m. (FloSports)

Union-Los Angeles FC MLS Cup Final, 4 p.m. (Fox)

Flyers-Senators , Canadian Tire Center, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 6, Minute Maid Park, 8:03 p.m. (Fox)*

Sunday, Nov. 6

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 7, Minute Maid Park, 8:03 p.m. (Fox)*

* - if necessary