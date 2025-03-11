C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade reactions vary from the Eagles ‘got robbed’ to ‘they didn’t want to deal with him anymore’

On social media, C.J. Gardner-Johnson was counting down the days to Tuesday, March 11. Fresh off a Super Bowl win, the safety was ready to celebrate the release of his new rap single “Automatic.” Instead, he found himself in the news for a different reason.

The Eagles traded Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for former first-round offensive guard Kenyon Green and an upgraded pick in the 2026 draft. In his two seasons playing with the Birds (2022 and 2024), Gardner-Johnson appeared in two Super Bowls — finishing with 12 interceptions in his Eagles career.

Following the news, the Super Bowl champion took the time to say his goodbyes to Philly.

“You’ve been more than a city to me — you’ve been a home,” Gardner-Johnson wrote in a message shared on social media. “From the moment I stepped onto Lincoln Financial, I knew I’d found a place where passion isn’t just celebrated; it’s demanded. And I gave everything, every snap, every hit, every ounce in my bones.

“To my teammates; Brothers, we bled, cursed, and laughed through it all. And to the Philly Faithful — you’re unmatched. You embraced my edge and fire for this game even when I got too hot.”

The reaction to the trade varied, depending on who you asked. While most fans were upset by the move, others saw it differently …

The media

This marks the fourth straight season a team has moved on from Gardner-Johnson after just one year, including the Eagles in 2023, so perhaps it shouldn’t come as that big of a surprise that the safety was traded. And some of the first reactions came from those on sports talk radio, who reacted live to the news.

WIP host and former Eagles defender Hugh Douglas: “I guess the Eagles didn’t think he was the leader he thought he was.” The Fanatic host Mike Missanelli: “I got to think he’s just so much of a pain in the ass, they didn’t want to deal with him anymore.” WIP host Joe Giglio: “I’m starting to have a theory the Eagles have more money issues than we think they do … With Howie, we always seem to think how he’s got it and the money never matters. Maybe that’s not as true as we think.”

Money or not, those in the national media also hinted at the same off-field issues as Douglas and Missanelli.

ESPN NFL writer Benjamin Solak: “Is this good value for a player as talented/valuable as Chauncey? Almost certainly not. Is this trade more about locker room/money/off-field stuff than it is on-field stuff? Almost certainly.” CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, who gave the Eagles a C+ trade grade: “Is it a step back for the roster at this moment? Yes. Does it have the potential to work out better for the Eagles in the long run? Also yes.”

Even former Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner alluded to Gardner-Johnson’s attitude after WIP host Ike Reese said he was confused by the move.

Fans — and more Eagles players

Eagles fans aren’t quite ready to see him go. The trash-talking king has become quite a fan favorite among Philadelphia — especially after his Super Bowl parade outfit. Former running back LeSean McCoy, one of the team’s biggest cheerleaders during their Super Bowl run, was just one Eagles fan that wasn’t very excited about the trade.

“I hate that move,” McCoy posted on X. “[Gardner-Johnson] is our heartbeat and an attitude to our team … who replaces that fire, that DOG???”

Another one of the Eagles’ biggest supporters, Gillie Da Kid, is also having trouble understanding the move, and said the flurry of Birds moving on has left him upset.

“It’s been a little rough man. I just want to thank Josh Sweat, man. I want to thank Milton Williams. I want to thank Oren Burks, Isaiah Rodgers, Darius Slay. And I ain’t going to lie, this one hurt. C.J. Gardner. Everybody knows that’s my guy, that’s my nephew. I mentor him,” Gillie said on Instagram, adding in the caption that he still plans on having weekly talks with Gardner-Johnson. “That one hurt, man. I just want to thank y’all for a hell of a year, bringing us a Super Bowl ... C.J., that joint hurt. I ain’t going to lie, I just shed a tear about that [expletive], man.”

More fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions about the Gardner-Johnson news.

“I’m sorry @CGJXXIII, Eagles fans don’t want this. Forever an Eagle. BTA. Super Bowl Champ,” one fan wrote on social media with the video of his pregame Super Bowl speech attached. “Guys this one hurts and to be quite honest with you, I think we got robbed here,” super fan Giovanni Hamilton said in a video posted on X. “C.J. Gardner-Johnson is one of one. C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a guy who is going to bring that grit each and every Sunday,” said Giovanni on the Giovanni Show Podcast. “Losing C.J. is something that I didn’t think we would ever have to experience again. This one hurts.” “Don’t like this trade,” another fan wrote. “We let C.J. Gardner-Johnson go once before, and the results weren’t pretty. He brought an attitude to this team. I’ll ultimately trust Howie, but I need some time on this one.”

Although most of the fan base is freaking out at the moment, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has a reminder for everyone.