The Eagles will kick off their 2021 training camp this week at the NovaCare Complex, with the team’s first practice under rookie head coach Nick Sirianni scheduled for Wednesday.

Things will be a bit different this offseason. Thanks to the NFL’s new 18-week season, the Eagles will play just three preseason games, two at home at Lincoln Financial Field.

All three preseason games will be broadcast on NBC10, called once again by Scott Graham, Ross Tucker, and Dave Spadaro. They’ll also air on 94.1 WIP, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick returning for their 23rd season broadcasting Eagles games together. Reese has been the voice of the Eagles since 1977, and is the longest-tenured play-by-play announcer in the NFL.

The Birds will host two practices open to fans this year at the Linc, with tickets priced at $10 (though parking is free). The team will also take part in two joint practices — against the New England Patriots at the NovaCare Complex, and against the New York Jets in northern New Jersey.

Here is the full training camp schedule and calendar for the Eagles heading into the 2021 NFL season:

Tuesday, July 27

Report day for players at the NovaCare Complex

Wednesday, July 28

10 a.m.: Team practice begins

Noon: Post-practice press conference by head coach Nick Sirianni

Thursday, July 29

10 a.m.: Team practice begins

12 p.m.: Post-practice press conference by defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon

Friday, July 30

10 a.m.: Team practice begins

Noon: Post-practice press conference by special teams coach Michael Clay

Saturday, July 31

5:30 p.m.: Team practice begins

7:30 p.m.: Post-practice press conference by head coach Nick Sirianni

Sunday, Aug. 1

Player day off

Monday, Aug. 2

10 a.m.: Team practice begins

Noon: Post-practice press conference by offensive coordinator Shane Steichen

Tuesday, Aug. 3

10 a.m.: Team practice begins

Noon: Post-practice press conference by head coach Nick Sirianni

Wednesday, Aug. 4

10 a.m.: Team practice begins

Noon: Post-practice press conference by defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon

Thursday, Aug. 5

10 a.m.: Team practice begins

Noon: Post-practice press conference by head coach Nick Sirianni

Friday, Aug. 6

Player’s day off

Saturday, Aug. 7

Sunday, Aug. 8

7 p.m.: First public practice at Lincoln Financial Field (tickets are $10 and available here, with proceeds benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation).

Thursday, Aug. 12

7:30 p.m.: Preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)

Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 16 and 17

Joint practices with the New England Patriots at the NovaCare Complex

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Roster cutdown to 85 players

Thursday, Aug. 19

7:30 p.m.: Second preseason game against the Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)

Sunday, Aug. 22

7 p.m.: Final public practice at Lincoln Financial Field (tickets are $10 and available here, with proceeds benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation).

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Joint practice with the New York Jets at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Joint practice with the New York Jets at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.

Roster cutdown to 80 players

Friday Aug. 27

7:30 p.m.: Preseason finale vs. the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Final roster cutdown to 53 players

Sunday, Sept. 12

1 p.m.: Season opener against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (FOX29, 94.1 WIP)

