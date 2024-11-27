Why the Eagles won’t repeat last season’s collapse: ‘This year’s team has a concrete identity’

The Eagles (9-2) are flying high through 12 weeks — standing atop the NFC East. But the team was in a similar position last season before an epic collapse.

As the Birds continue to win, one question looms over the team. A question born from disappointment and a question that Jeff McLane discussed on the latest episode of unCovering the Birds: What did you learn from last year?

Advertisement

» READ MORE: unCovering the Birds: Week 12 vs. Rams

The Eagles are accustomed to making good starts during the Nick Sirianni era. In fact, 9-2, is a small step back from last year’s 10-1 start. But despite the team’s early success, they collapsed down the stretch — losing six of their last seven games, including a wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Could the bottom fall out again? According to McLane, the answer is simple. No.

“After Sunday’s big win over the [Los Angeles] Rams, two things seem clear,” McLane said. “Number one, it doesn’t look like this year’s Eagles are destined for that type of implosion. And number two, this year’s team shouldn’t have to answer for last year’s shortcomings. It’s a different group. This year’s team has a concrete identity with a superstar running back at the center of it.”

Saquon Barkley has made an immediate impact since signing a three-year contract with the Eagles in the offseason. In the Eagles’ 37-20 win over the Rams on Sunday, the running back rushed for a career-high 255 yards and two touchdowns. Barkley leads the NFL in rushing with 1,392 yards.

Based on Barkley’s success this season, this is a very different team compared to last year’s. Not to mention, the defense is thriving with emerging, up-and-coming talent — including rookie cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell.

The Eagles own the NFL’s No. 1 defense and have won seven straight, with both DeJean and Mitchell playing crucial roles.

Sirianni is also surrounded by two new coordinators l — offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

“With seven wins in a row, the Eagles are indeed playing like a team capable of a deep playoff run,” McLane said. “This year’s Eagles are different, there’s no question about it. But can they harness the keys to their success and use it to author a different ending from 2023? That’s the next big question for them to answer.”