Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean share more than cologne. The Eagles’ dynamic duo is also growing together.

After a 28-16 win over the Washington Commanders to stay atop the NFC East, it was time for the Eagles to head into the locker room and get on with the night.

“Got some cologne?”

That’s what Quinyon Mitchell asked his teammate and fellow rookie Cooper DeJean after the pivotal win.

“You guys share everything?” Eagles writer Jeff McLane asked DeJean on the latest episode of The Inquirer’s unCovering the Birds podcast. It’s a valid question given how close the two cornerbacks have become throughout the season.

Mitchell and DeJean were drafted by the Eagles in the first and second rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, respectively. And the cornerbacks don’t just share the same cologne, they also share the a similar journey into the NFL, starting alongside each other the last six games — each ending in an Eagles’ victory.

The last time the Eagles spent a first-round pick on a cornerback, McLane notes, was in 2002, when they drafted Lito Sheppard. The team drafted another cornerback a round later: Sheldon Brown, out of the University of South Carolina. Similar to Mitchell and DeJean, the pair developed together and eventually started alongside each other for about five seasons.

But unlike Sheppard and Brown, Mitchell and DeJean are starting together as rookies — and DeJean isn’t taking it for granted.

“I think we understand that it’s a week-to-week league,” DeJean told McLane. “Just because you’re playing well one week doesn’t mean you’re going to play well the next. You still have to come in and prepare. Me and Q [Quinyon Mitchell], I feel like we try to do that with each other as much as possible. Or we’ll be out there on the field and I’ll be talking to him and he’s like, ‘Look around, we’re really in the NFL right now, playing on an NFL field against the best players in the world.’

“It’s cool to have him there, to do all this with him — learn with him, grow with him. So it’s been good.”

It looks like the Eagles’ decision to draft two cornerbacks with their first two picks in April’s draft is certainly paying off. The Eagles now have the No. 2 pass defense in the NFL with both DeJean and Mitchell playing crucial roles. Mitchell has established himself as one of the Eagles’ top defensive players and his teammates have certainly noticed.

“The ceiling is so big for this kid, man,” said veteran cornerback Darius Slay. “Like I always tell him, that’s how I was as a kid coming in. I always had the confidence though but he had way more confidence than me coming in as a rookie. Because I only played one year in college. He came in like a true starter instantly.”

Mitchell had a coming-out party against the Commanders, covering Washington’s star receiver Terry McLaurin. Mitchell lined up opposite of the receiver dubbed “Scary Terry” for 20 snaps. He was targeted a total of zero times on those plays and had plenty of people talking.

But DeJean doesn’t expect the praise to go to Mitchell’s head.

“He’s the same dude every day,” DeJean said. “He comes to work. As much success as he’s having right now, it’s not fazing him. He’s still the same person every single day. He comes in and works. He understands that there’s a new task each week.”

The cornerbacks’ next task will be against a Los Angeles Rams offense led by Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua.