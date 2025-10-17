Skip to content
Updated Eagles-Vikings odds for Week 7; plus player props for Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, and more

Here are the latest odds for Sunday as the Birds look to avoid a third straight loss.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley have never lost three straight games as teammates. That could change Sunday.
Coming off two consecutive losses, the Eagles (4-2) will travel to U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to face the Minnesota Vikings (3-2) in a Week 7 matchup.

While the Vikings have yet to name a starting quarterback, the strongest indication yet that it could be former Eagle Carson Wentz is that he’s the only Minnesota QB with prop bets listed at DraftKings and Fan Duel. Wentz, who is dealing with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder, has also been a full participant in all the Vikings practices this week, while starter J.J. McCarthy was limited on Wednesday and Thursday as he works back from an ankle injury. The final injury report comes out late Friday afternoon.

As both teams prepare to best one another, here’s an updated look at the game odds and some interesting prop bets from two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Vikings updated odds
Passing yards props
Passing TDs
Rushing yards props
Receiving yards props
Touchdown Scorers

Eagles vs. Vikings updated odds

The last time these two teams met was in Week 2 of the 2023 regular season, with the Eagles earning 34-28 win at Lincoln Financial Field. Earlier in the week, both sportsbooks had the Eagles listed as 2.5-point favorites.

Since then, DraftKings has slightly changed those odds, listing the Eagles as 1.5-point favorites heading into Week 7.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Vikings +2.5 (-115), Eagles -2.5 (-105)

  2. Moneyline: Vikings (+108), Eagles (-126)

  3. Total: Over 43.5 (-110) / Under 43.5 (-110)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Vikings +1.5 (-108), Eagles -1.5 (-112)

  2. Moneyline: Vikings (+105), Eagles (-125)

  3. Total: Over 43.5 (-115) / Under 43.5 (-105)

Passing yards props

Jalen Hurts has thrown for at least 280 yards in each of the Eagles’ back-to-back losses. Meanwhile, Wentz has thrown for over 230 yards in his last two starts, and has thrown five touchdowns to two interceptions in his three games since replacing McCarthy.

For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Hurts’ over/under set at around 206 passing yards, closer to his average for the season, and Wentz’s over/under set at around 230 passing yards.

FanDuel

Jalen Hurts
Over
206.5 (-114)
Under
206.5 (-114)
Carson Wentz
Over
231.5 (-114)
Under
231.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Jalen Hurts
Over
207.5 (-112)
Under
207.5 (-112)
Carson Wentz
Over
227.5 (-111)
Under
227.5 (-113)

Before being on opposite sidelines, Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz were Eagles teammates.
Passing TDs

Like Wentz, Hurts has also thrown for five touchdowns over his last three contests — one against the New York Giants, two against the Denver Broncos, and two against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Oddsmakers don’t see either quarterback going much above their recent averages.

FanDuel

Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (+168)
Under
1.5 (-230)
Carson Wentz
Over
1.5 (+104)
Under
1.5 (-138)

DraftKings

Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (+151)
Under
--
Carson Wentz
Over
1.5 (+107)
Under
--

Rushing yards props

Saquon Barkley continues to struggle this season, rushing for under 60 yards in each of the Eagles’ last four contests. Vikings running back Jordan Mason, who took over for an injured Aaron Jones, has rushed for over 70 yards just once through five games, in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In terms of the quarterbacks’ rushing odds, Hurts and Wentz are coming off games that saw them both rush for only 13 yards. Oddsmakers see one QB improving in that area on Sunday.

FanDuel

Saquon Barkley
Over
73.5 (-114)
Under
73.5 (-114)
Jalen Hurts
Over
34.5 (-114)
Under
34.5 (-114)
Jordan Mason
Over
70.5 (-114)
Under
70.5 (-114)
Carson Wentz
Over
9.5 (-114)
Under
9.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Saquon Barkley
Over
73.5 (-112)
Under
73.5 (-112)
Jalen Hurts
Over
35.5 (-112)
Under
35.5 (-112)
Jordan Mason
Over
67.5 (-114)
Under
67.5 (-110)
Carson Wentz
Over
9.5 (-113)
Under
9.5 (-111)

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown tries to fight off New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo in the second quarter of last week's loss at MetLife Stadium.
Receiving yards props

With the offensive inconsistencies from the Eagles throughout the past six games, it can be tough deciding on the over/under in receiving yards. A.J. Brown is coming off a game that saw him record six receptions for 80 yards, making this his second game of the year with over 50 receiving yards. But he’s also had games this season of seven, eight, and 27 total yards.

Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith finished with 49 yards and Dallas Goedert is coming off a big night that saw him haul in nine receptions for 110 yards. For the Vikings, Justin Jefferson is coming off two consecutive games of over 120 yards, so it’s no surprise he has the highest projected total here.

FanDuel

A.J. Brown
Over
59.5 (-114)
Under
59.5 (-114)
DeVonta Smith
Over
52.5 (-114)
Under
52.5 (-114)
Dallas Goedert
Over
42.5 (-114)
Under
42.5 (-114)
Justin Jefferson
Over
84.5 (-114)
Under
84.5 (-114)
Jordan Addison
Over
41.5 (-114)
Under
41.5 (-114)

DraftKings

A.J. Brown
Over
60.5 (-113)
Under
60.5 (-111)
DeVonta Smith
Over
51.5 (-111)
Under
51.5 (-113)
Dallas Goedert
Over
38.5 (-115)
Under
38.5 (-109)
Justin Jefferson
Over
78.5 (-111)
Under
78.5 (-113)
Jordan Addison
Over
42.5 (-111)
Under
42.5 (-113)

Touchdown Scorers

In Week 6 for the Eagles, both Hurts and Goedert found the end zone. This was the fourth consecutive game Goedert has scored a touchdown. And for the Vikings, Mason, Addison, and Josh Oliver scored in the team’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

FanDuel

Saquon Barkley
Anytime TD
-115
First TD
+500
Jordan Mason
Anytime TD
-105
First TD
+550
Jalen Hurts
Anytime TD
+100
First TD
+600
Justin Jefferson
Anytime TD
+135
First TD
+750
A.J. Brown
Anytime TD
+190
First TD
+950
Dallas Goedert
Anytime TD
+220
First TD
+1300

DraftKings

Saquon Barkley
Anytime TD
-130
First TD
+500
Jalen Hurts
Anytime TD
-115
First TD
+550
Jordan Mason
Anytime TD
-105
First TD
+500
Justin Jefferson
Anytime TD
+140
First TD
+800
A.J. Brown
Anytime TD
+185
First TD
+1100
Dallas Goedert
Anytime TD
+270
First TD
+1500