Updated Eagles-Vikings odds for Week 7; plus player props for Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, and more

Coming off two consecutive losses, the Eagles (4-2) will travel to U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to face the Minnesota Vikings (3-2) in a Week 7 matchup.

While the Vikings have yet to name a starting quarterback, the strongest indication yet that it could be former Eagle Carson Wentz is that he’s the only Minnesota QB with prop bets listed at DraftKings and Fan Duel. Wentz, who is dealing with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder, has also been a full participant in all the Vikings practices this week, while starter J.J. McCarthy was limited on Wednesday and Thursday as he works back from an ankle injury. The final injury report comes out late Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

As both teams prepare to best one another, here’s an updated look at the game odds and some interesting prop bets from two of the biggest sportsbooks …

The last time these two teams met was in Week 2 of the 2023 regular season, with the Eagles earning 34-28 win at Lincoln Financial Field. Earlier in the week, both sportsbooks had the Eagles listed as 2.5-point favorites.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Vikings predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for Week 7

Advertisement

Since then, DraftKings has slightly changed those odds, listing the Eagles as 1.5-point favorites heading into Week 7.

FanDuel

Spread: Vikings +2.5 (-115), Eagles -2.5 (-105) Moneyline: Vikings (+108), Eagles (-126) Total: Over 43.5 (-110) / Under 43.5 (-110)

DraftKings

Advertisement

Spread: Vikings +1.5 (-108), Eagles -1.5 (-112) Moneyline: Vikings (+105), Eagles (-125) Total: Over 43.5 (-115) / Under 43.5 (-105)

» READ MORE: Should Brandon Graham return to the Eagles? Why it does — and doesn’t — make sense.

Passing yards props

Jalen Hurts has thrown for at least 280 yards in each of the Eagles’ back-to-back losses. Meanwhile, Wentz has thrown for over 230 yards in his last two starts, and has thrown five touchdowns to two interceptions in his three games since replacing McCarthy.

For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Hurts’ over/under set at around 206 passing yards, closer to his average for the season, and Wentz’s over/under set at around 230 passing yards.

Advertisement

FanDuel

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 206.5 (-114) Under 206.5 (-114) Carson Wentz Over 231.5 (-114) Under 231.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 207.5 (-112) Under 207.5 (-112) Carson Wentz Over 227.5 (-111) Under 227.5 (-113)

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Carson Wentz feels like his time in Philly was ‘multiple lifetimes ago’ as he prepares to face the Eagles

Before being on opposite sidelines, Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz were Eagles teammates. Read more TIM TAI / Staff Photographer

Passing TDs

Like Wentz, Hurts has also thrown for five touchdowns over his last three contests — one against the New York Giants, two against the Denver Broncos, and two against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Oddsmakers don’t see either quarterback going much above their recent averages.

FanDuel

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+168) Under 1.5 (-230) Carson Wentz Over 1.5 (+104) Under 1.5 (-138)

DraftKings

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+151) Under -- Carson Wentz Over 1.5 (+107) Under --

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Vikings predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 7

Rushing yards props

Saquon Barkley continues to struggle this season, rushing for under 60 yards in each of the Eagles’ last four contests. Vikings running back Jordan Mason, who took over for an injured Aaron Jones, has rushed for over 70 yards just once through five games, in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In terms of the quarterbacks’ rushing odds, Hurts and Wentz are coming off games that saw them both rush for only 13 yards. Oddsmakers see one QB improving in that area on Sunday.

FanDuel

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 73.5 (-114) Under 73.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 34.5 (-114) Under 34.5 (-114) Jordan Mason Over 70.5 (-114) Under 70.5 (-114) Carson Wentz Over 9.5 (-114) Under 9.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 73.5 (-112) Under 73.5 (-112) Jalen Hurts Over 35.5 (-112) Under 35.5 (-112) Jordan Mason Over 67.5 (-114) Under 67.5 (-110) Carson Wentz Over 9.5 (-113) Under 9.5 (-111)

» READ MORE: The Eagles offense has made turnarounds after breaks before. Can they do it again?

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown tries to fight off New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo in the second quarter of last week's loss at MetLife Stadium. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Receiving yards props

With the offensive inconsistencies from the Eagles throughout the past six games, it can be tough deciding on the over/under in receiving yards. A.J. Brown is coming off a game that saw him record six receptions for 80 yards, making this his second game of the year with over 50 receiving yards. But he’s also had games this season of seven, eight, and 27 total yards.

Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith finished with 49 yards and Dallas Goedert is coming off a big night that saw him haul in nine receptions for 110 yards. For the Vikings, Justin Jefferson is coming off two consecutive games of over 120 yards, so it’s no surprise he has the highest projected total here.

FanDuel

Over Under A.J. Brown Over 59.5 (-114) Under 59.5 (-114) DeVonta Smith Over 52.5 (-114) Under 52.5 (-114) Dallas Goedert Over 42.5 (-114) Under 42.5 (-114) Justin Jefferson Over 84.5 (-114) Under 84.5 (-114) Jordan Addison Over 41.5 (-114) Under 41.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under A.J. Brown Over 60.5 (-113) Under 60.5 (-111) DeVonta Smith Over 51.5 (-111) Under 51.5 (-113) Dallas Goedert Over 38.5 (-115) Under 38.5 (-109) Justin Jefferson Over 78.5 (-111) Under 78.5 (-113) Jordan Addison Over 42.5 (-111) Under 42.5 (-113)

» READ MORE: It’s not a ‘revenge game,’ but the Vikings know the Eagles well — and aren’t underestimating them

Touchdown Scorers

In Week 6 for the Eagles, both Hurts and Goedert found the end zone. This was the fourth consecutive game Goedert has scored a touchdown. And for the Vikings, Mason, Addison, and Josh Oliver scored in the team’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

FanDuel

Anytime TD First TD Saquon Barkley Anytime TD -115 First TD +500 Jordan Mason Anytime TD -105 First TD +550 Jalen Hurts Anytime TD +100 First TD +600 Justin Jefferson Anytime TD +135 First TD +750 A.J. Brown Anytime TD +190 First TD +950 Dallas Goedert Anytime TD +220 First TD +1300

DraftKings