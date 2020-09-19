Now, the fact that Bill has adjusted what he does offensively so dramatically is further confirmation of what an outstanding coach he is. We’ll have to see how this goes during the course of the season, but you can see he has changed his offense to cater to the skills of his quarterback. I’m sure he’s as worried as we all are that if he keeps doing that, Cam’s history of staying healthy is not very good, and he could get hurt again. So we’ll see as the season goes along as far as whether he adjusts how he uses him. But it’s just another piece of evidence, at least from where I sit, that he’s the greatest coach we’ve ever had in the game.