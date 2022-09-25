For the first time in franchise history, the Eagles will face a team called the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field in the outskirts of the nation’s capital.

The Eagles have played Washington 174 times in their long-running rivalry dating back to 1934, when the franchise was based in Boston (the Eagles hold an 88-81-5 edge). But outside the two years they were simply known as the Football Team, Washington went by a nickname offensive to Native Americans. They’re now the Commanders, despite owner Daniel Snyder’s 2013 pledge to “NEVER” — in all caps — change the team’s name.

The Eagles have won four of their last six games against Washington, but this time they’ll be facing Carson Wentz, the Birds’ former No. 1 draft pick who helped lead Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl title before demanding a trade after being benched. Wentz has continued his Jekyll-and-Hyde routine in Washington, leading the Commanders to a comeback win against the Jacksonville Jaguars while still finding clever ways to turn over the football.

Eagles-Commanders will air at 1 p.m. on Fox. Calling the game will be Adam Amin and the familiar Mark Schlereth, the one-time “hater Eagles fan” who was in the booth for four Birds games last season and is already on his second this year. Kristina Pink will report from the sidelines.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Eagles take on the Commanders:

Commanders (1-1) at Eagles (2-0): Week 3

When: Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: FedEx Field, North Englewood, Md.

Time: 1 p.m. Eastern kickoff

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, Bill Kulik)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: NFL+ (requires a subscription)

Referee: Ron Torbert

» READ MORE: Eagles-Commanders predictions: Our beat writers make their picks for Week 3 vs. Carson Wentz

Live Eagles coverage on Gameday Central

Eagles staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Gameday Central. Smith and Tolentino will discuss the Eagles-Commanders game live at 11:30 a.m. prior to kickoff. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

Merrill Reese thinks FedEx Field is a ‘dump’

Merrill Reese has been calling Eagles games for 45 years, and knows a good booth from a bad one.

On Sunday, when Philadelphia takes on the Commanders, he’ll be calling the game on 94.1 WIP from a bad one.

“That is not my favorite place, but the Eagles are there so we will be there,” Reese said of FedEx Field, where he and Mike Quick will call Sunday’s game for 94.1 WIP and radio stations across the Delaware Valley.

What makes FedEx Field such a bad place to call a game? According to Reese, announcers are in the corner of the end zone beneath an overhang, and the seating is so low it’s difficult to make out the yard lines beyond the 50-yard mark. It’s also impossible to see the scoreboard.

“I’m not a fan of that booth, but I’ll go back to the dump,” Reese said.

» READ MORE: Eagles announcer Merrill Reese still thinks FedEx Field is a ‘dump’

Other NFL games on TV in Philadelphia on Sunday

Jaguars at Chargers , 4:20 p.m., CBS (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross)

Packers at Buccaneers , 4:25 p.m., Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

49ers at Broncos, 8:15 p.m., NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

NFL pregame shows guide

Here’s a rundown of the local and national NFL pregame shows offered by the major networks this week:

Fox29: Game Day Live at 10 a.m. (Breland Moore, Garry Cobb, Dave Spadaro, Bill Anderson, Howard Eskin), Fox NFL Kickoff at 11 a.m. (Charissa Thompson, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, Michael Vick), Fox NFL Sunday at noon (Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson)

CBS3: Sunday Kickoff at 11:30 a.m. (Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall), The NFL Today at noon (James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson)

NBC10: Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (Amy Fadool), Eagles Gameplan at 10 a.m. (John Clark, Mike Quick, Ike Reese, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen), Football Night in America at 7 p.m. (Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Matthew Berry, Mike Florio), Eagles Gameday Final after Buccaneers-Cowboys and the news (John Clark)

NBC Sports Philadelphia: Eagles Pregame Live at 12 p.m. (Michael Barkann, Ron Jaworski, Barrett Brooks, Reuben Frank)

ESPN: Sunday NFL Countdown at 10 a.m. (Sam Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan).

NFL Network: NFL GameDay Morning at 9 a.m. (Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, Rachel Bonnetta, Cynthia Frelund)

Five things to read before Eagles-Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 schedule