Eagles to visit the White House next month

The Eagles will visit the White House on April 28 to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to reporters Tuesday.

“I know there was a lot of news about a fake invitation that wasn’t sent or was sent,” Leavitt said at the White House press briefing. “We want to correct the record — we sent an invitation, they enthusiastically accepted, and you will see them here on April 28.”

There were questions about whether President Donald Trump would invite the Eagles to the White House after having uninvited them following their Super Bowl victory in 2018 when a small group of players said they wouldn’t attend.

Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, where he watched the Eagles blowout of the Chiefs during the first half before departing back to Washington, D.C. Trump snubbed the Eagles following their NFC championship victory against the Washington Commanders, but praised them for their Super Bowl performance.

“The Eagles were really, it was like flawless football, amazing,” Trump said during an interview with Philly native Mark Levin on his radio show last month. “Even the first play, they called it back. It was a long pass, it was, you know, either a touchdown or going to be a touchdown. They called it back, completed long pass, and they went on to get touchdown after touchdown. They really played great.”