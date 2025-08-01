Eric Allen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Here’s what to know about the former Eagles cornerback and his induction.

On Saturday, former Eagles cornerback Eric Allen will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Allen retired in 2001, and was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2011, but he continued to wait for his gold jacket.

That wait is almost over.

Here’s everything you need to know about Allen and the Hall of Fame ceremony …

Who is Eric Allen?

Allen played the first seven of his 14 NFL seasons in Philadelphia from 1988-94, making five of his six career Pro Bowls and earning three All-Pro honors. He is tied for the Eagles’ career record with 34 interceptions and holds the team record for interception return touchdowns with five. He tied an NFL record in 1993 with four, including this memorable 96-yarder.

Allen later played for the Saints and ended his career with the Raiders, totaling 54 career interceptions and scoring nine touchdowns.

How long did it take for Allen to be inducted?

Allen was elected into the Hall of Fame in his 19th year of eligibility, the fourth-longest wait ever for a player on the standard ballot.

Of course, Harold Carmichael famously waited more than three decades before finally being enshrined in 2020 by the senior committee.

How many other Eagles are in the Hall of Fame?

There are 25 other former Eagles in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Carmichael, Chuck Bednarik, Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens, Reggie White, and coach Dick Vermeil, the team’s most recent inductee.

For a full list of former Eagles players to make the Hall of Fame, check it out here.

Which other Eagles were on the ballot this year?

Allen was the Eagles’ only finalist this year, his second time as a finalist on the ballot. Players are eligible after five years of retirement, and a screening committee started with a pool of 167 potential candidates. That initial list included Donovan McNabb, Darren Sproles, and David Akers, among others.

From there, the pool was condensed to a list of 50, which included former Eagles Troy Vincent and Brian Mitchell. From those 50, the selection committee chose 25 semifinalists, which included Allen and Ricky Watters, who played two seasons for the Eagles, alongside lineman Jahri Evans, who is from Philadelphia and attended Frankford High School.

From there, the list was narrowed to 15 finalists. Each year, the modern-era Hall of Fame class is selected from those 15 finalists.

Which former Eagles will be eligible next?

Other former Eagles who will be eligible in the future include offensive linemen Jason Kelce and Jason Peters, who are both near locks for the Hall of Fame once they are eligible. Kelce and Peters will both be on the ballot in 2029, and so will fellow Eagle Fletcher Cox, who is a long shot. Lane Johnson is another potential Eagles Hall of Famer, but he’s signed through 2027, so there’s still a ways to go before he’ll be on the ballot.

What is the schedule for induction this weekend?

The annual Hall of Fame game — this year featuring the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions — kicked off the NFL preseason on Thursday. Next up are two key events in Canton, with the big one coming Saturday afternoon.

Friday: Enshrinees’ gold jacket dinner, 5 p.m. (ticket required). Saturday: Class of 2025 enshrinement ceremony, noon (ESPN, NFL Network).

Who else is being inducted?

The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class consists of four members, the smallest induction class since 2005. In addition to Allen, here are the inductees:

Defensive end Jared Allen: Allen played 12 seasons for four teams, starting 181 of his 187 career games. He led the NFL in sacks twice, in 2007 and 2011. Tight end Antonio Gates: Gates made the Hall of Fame on just his second ballot, after a 16-year career with the Chargers. He is the Chargers’ record holder for catches, yards and touchdowns, and earned All-Pro honors five times. Wide receiver Sterling Sharpe: Sharpe was elected by the senior committee after 26 years on the ballot. He was a three-time first-team All-Pro during his seven-year career with the Packers.

What to expect if you’re going to the Hall of Fame

If you’re making the trip out to Canton for the ceremony or just to take a look at the Hall of Fame in general, make sure to stop by the Birds’ updated display, featuring special items from the team’s Super Bowl victories.

For more information about the museum, check out our guide here.

