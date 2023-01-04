Stephen A. Smith rushed to the defense of ESPN NFL analyst and former linebacker Bart Scott following criticism over comments regarding the injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition.

On Tuesday’s First Take, Scott appeared to blame Hamlin’s injury in part on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who lowered his head while being tackled by Hamlin.

“The NFL has tried to take the head out of the game,” Scott said. “We almost don’t think of the violent hits — we always associate that with the defensive players in targeting and lowering their head. But they did put in the rule maybe five years ago, that offensive players can’t use the crown of their head, helmet as a weapon, which is kind of what Tee Higgins did.”

“I’m not trying to put the blame on Tee Higgins, but that’s something [the NFL] tried to take out,” Scott added. ”They never make that call.”

Scott’s comments went viral on Tuesday, drawing a wave of criticism from NFL players. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wrote on Twitter, “Why do we let some people speak on TV?!” Former Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth, who serves as an analyst on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, called Scott’s take “BS.”

Smith open Wednesday’s First Take with a defense of Scott, calling out critics who claimed the former linebacker was suggesting Higgins injured Hamlin on purpose.

“He did no such thing. That is not true, that is a lie. Nobody would be that insensitive, for crying out loud, especially somebody like Bart Scott,” Smith said. “I specifically asked him to explain what transpired on the play, because he was talking about how Tee Higgins got the ball and was running with it, and at the last second... created that kind-of contact. It was a football play, and Hamlin tackled him. That’s all that was going on.

“He wasn’t blaming Tee Higgins in any way, he wasn’t questioning his intent in any way, and for people out there to say otherwise is ludicrous,” Smith added. “That is not what Bart Scott said on this show yesterday. That’s an absolute lie.”

ESPN backs reporting after NFL denies wanting to resume Bills-Bengals

Did the NFL plan to resume Monday’s Bills-Bengals game or not?

During ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast, announcer Joe Buck said on air the Bills and Bengals would have five minutes to warm up and resume play after injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to the hospital.

“They said they’re going to give five minutes of a warm-up to these players to get ready,” Buck told the New York Post on Tuesday, noting the information came from ESPN rules analyst John Parry.

Troy Vincent, an NFL executive vice president, denied during a conference call with reporters early Tuesday morning that the league planned to restart the game, saying it “never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play.”

In a statement, ESPN called Monday’s coverage “an unprecedented, rapidly-evolving circumstance” and backed what was said during the broadcast, noting Buck “reported what we were told in the moment.”

Here is ESPN’s full statement: