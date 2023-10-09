ESPN’s Joe Buck will pull double-duty on ‘Monday Night Football,’ filling in last-minute for Scott Van Pelt

Are you ready for more Joe Buck?

ESPN’s Monday Night Football announcer will pull double-duty tonight. In addition to calling Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders alongside Troy Aikman, Buck will also co-host ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown with his wife, Michelle Beisner-Buck, in place of Scott Van Pelt.

Van Pelt, who took over hosting duties this season after Philadelphia-area native Suzy Kolber was laid off as part of company-wide cutbacks in June, announced on social media he woke up with “zero voice” after hosting SportsCenter Sunday night.

“Very frustrating to put everyone in this spot,” Van Pelt wrote. “Hopefully back at it soon.”

Complicating matters further, the game is being held in Las Vegas, which makes it almost impossible for ESPN to fly in a replacement in time before Monday Night Countdown begins at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Buck, who sources say volunteered to help, is expected to host the first hour of the pregame show alongside Monday Night Countdown regulars Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, Larry Fitzgerald, and Robert Griffin III. Beisner-Buck, who has been an NFL features reporter for ESPN since 2014, would then handle the final hour as Buck prepares for kickoff. ESPN is still trying to figure everything out, according to network sources.

After the game, SportsCenter will air from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn., anchored by John Anderson and Kevin Connors.

It’s not the first time Van Pelt has been tripped up by his voice. In March, he muscled his way through SportsCenter while gradually losing his ability to speak.

“It was so strange,” Van Pelt told Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina at the time. “When I had to try to start a segment was when it would just fail entirely. When I could kind of find a lane that worked, so to speak, I could kind of keep going. Just got worse each segment.”

Buck does have some experience hosting a pregame show. Back in 2006, he co-hosted Fox’s NFL pregame show after James Brown left for CBS. Buck was replaced after one season by current Fox NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee.

Is there a ‘Manningcast’ tonight?

While Buck and Aikman will be calling the action on ESPN, over on ESPN2, Peyton and Eli Manning will host their popular alternative Monday Night Football broadcast.

Guest have yet to be announced, but so far this season the show — in its third season with ESPN — has featured comedian Will Ferrell, former tennis star John McEnroe, and former NFL quarterback and current Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Here’s the remaining Manningcast schedule for this season, which includes the Eagles’ Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11: