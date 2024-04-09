Fletcher Cox finishes off his NFL career with a farewell to the Eagles and family by his side

Experiencing the magnitude of the moment, Fletcher Cox let out a sigh into the microphone in front of him.

The gust of air that emanated from his 6-foot-4, 310-pound frame was so strong that the NovaCare Complex auditorium sound system crackled in response. Cox laughed, then took another breath, as he put his emotions into perspective for the audience in front of him.

“Today’s a very special day for me,” Cox said. “It’s a very special day for my family. It’s a very special day for this organization. And it’s a very, very special day for the city of Philadelphia.”

Nearly one month after the defensive tackle announced his retirement on social media following 12 seasons with the Eagles, the 33-year-old Cox made the news official once more in a press conference Tuesday.

He ended his career the same way it began. When the Eagles selected Cox in the first round, No. 12 overall of the 2012 draft out of Mississippi State, his family made the trip from Yazoo City, Miss., to New York to support him. Twelve years and one Super Bowl ring later, more than 20 family members traveled to South Philly to attend Cox’s in-person retirement announcement.

“You never forget who helped you along the way,” Cox said. “Who’s still helping you. Who’s still got your back. Going into this whole thing, my family is a big part of what I’ve accomplished.”

Cox partially attributed his success to his mother, Malissa, who gave him permission to play football at Yazoo City High School. He recalled one of her common refrains as she got used to his football endeavors — “I don’t want my baby to get hurt.”

Eventually, Cox said that she realized that she had to let him grow up and be a young man, allowing him to make decisions for himself.

“You did just that,” Cox said. “And I thank and love you for that.”

Her baby didn’t get hurt all that often in his professional career. The six-time Pro Bowl, four-time All-Pro defensive tackle played in 188 regular-season games out of a possible 195. A reliable fixture on the defensive front, Cox is tied for third-most regular-season games in franchise history.

Cox credited his good health throughout his career to his offseason training regimen under the guidance of Deon Hodges. The less-is-more approach that Hodges stressed in the spring and summer kept him fresh during the season. Even when he was banged-up during the season, Cox found a way to be active on game day.

Still, going into the 2023 season, Cox started to mull over whether it was time for him to call it quits.

“It was kind of one of those things I had in the back in my head,” Cox said. “Whether it’d be my last season or not. Then, after the season, I took some time to myself and realized that ‘Hey, Fletch, I think it’s time for you to go live life a little bit.’”

Cox reflected on his career and his relationship with the city of Philadelphia for roughly 20 minutes while seated in front of a crowd that included his family and members of the Eagles organization. Coach Nick Sirianni, general manager Howie Roseman, and Julian Lurie, the son of Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, were on site to support Cox.

His late brother, Shaddrick, was present in spirit, Cox said. Shaddrick died of a heart attack at the end of Cox’s third season with the Eagles. The defensive tackle has carried his older brother’s memory with him ever since.

“He’s with me,” Cox said. “I’m doing everything the way that he would want me to do it. The way that he would want me to have the entire family here. He would want to be here. So he’s always with me. Obviously, he’s tattooed on my forearm, so he’s always with me. And I know he’s appreciating that and he’s probably got his chest stuck out right now, how proud he is of his little brother. His little big brother.”

Cox’s legacy will live on among the teammates he guided. He was once in the same situation that now faces young defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, applying lessons learned from his defensive veterans Trent Cole, Cullen Jenkins, and Darryl Tapp as he navigated his Eagles career.

Cox still leans on Cole for guidance. Cole, who spent 10 seasons with the Eagles and officially retired in 2017, has encouraged Cox to take his time as he embarks upon his post-playing career. For now, Cox is focused on tending to his ranch and making a “slow transition” to life.

He’s beginning this next chapter the same way he bookended his last one. Cox is keeping the focus on his family.

“Things I’m looking forward to is going to see my nephew play football,” Cox said. “Going to see my nieces play any kind of sports. Those are things that I’m looking forward to doing. That was the biggest thing.”