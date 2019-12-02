• Former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick took a softer tone on Carson Wentz during Fox NFL Kickoff on Sunday, saying it was up to Wentz to put the Birds on his back and will them to a victory against the Dolphins (we all know how that turned out). It’s a much different tone than Vick trotted out last week on FS1′s Speak For Yourself, where he proclaimed that Wentz “will fail in Philadelphia” and questioned his character.