Eagles fans weren’t the only ones cursing during the Birds loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
During the third quarter, Fox Sports analyst and former cornerback Ronde Barber was praising Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s ability to make plays when a slip of the tongue allowed some foul language to slip out.
This isn’t the first time Barber has shown signs of a potty mouth. Last season, while calling a Cardinals-Vikings game, Barber nearly dropped the same obscene language before catching himself at the last minute.
While Eagles fans were salty over the loss, and mistakes always happen during broadcasts, Barber really didn’t have his strongest game as an announcer on Sunday. Once it was clear the Eagles would lose, Barber tossed out banal observations like, “You almost feel like it’s a missed opportunity for this Eagles football team" and “They’ve gotta be disappointed on that sideline.” He also referred to Carson Wentz at least twice as Bengals quarterback “Carson Palmer” and confused dominoes with mahjong coming back from a commercial break.
The strongest moment of the broadcast by far was the trick play touchdown thrown by Dolphins punter Matt Haack to kicker Jason Sanders. It’s the first time an NFL kicker has caught a touchdown pass since Broncos kicker Jim Turner pulled down a 25-yard catch in 1977, and though it wasn’t the outcome Eagles fans wanted, the call by Barber and play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert was solid.
Barber spent 16 seasons in the NFL — all with the Buccaneers — and is best known to Eagles fans for returning an interception off Donovan McNabb 92 yards for a touchdown during the 2002 NFC Championship game, sending the Birds home in what would be the team’s last game at Veterans Stadium.
Barber called games for Fox since 2013, and has been partnered up with Albert in the network’s No. 3 booth for three straight seasons. He’s also done a handful of games with this twin brother — former Giants running back Tiki Barber — working as the sideline reporter.
No one circles the prime time wagons like the Buffalo Bills.
After defeating the Cowboys on Thanksgiving in the most watched regular season NFL game on any network in three years, the NFL flexed the Week 15 match-up between the Bills and the Steelers to Sunday Night Football, where Buffalo hasn’t played since Nov. 2007.
The announcement was an odd one: NBC’s Al Michaels — and not the NFL — announced the move during the second quarter of last night’s Patriots-Texans game.
Vikings-Chargers, which had been slated for the primetime slot, will now kickoff at 4:05 p.m. on CBS. It’s really a no-brainer for the NFL to not only move into a game with playoff implications (both the Bills and Steelers are fighting for a Wild Card spot), but also a larger media market in Pittsburgh.
• Former Eagles linebacker and fiery NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst Seth Joyner was unexpectedly calm following the Eagles embarrassing loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Why? I’ll let him explain:
• Former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick took a softer tone on Carson Wentz during Fox NFL Kickoff on Sunday, saying it was up to Wentz to put the Birds on his back and will them to a victory against the Dolphins (we all know how that turned out). It’s a much different tone than Vick trotted out last week on FS1′s Speak For Yourself, where he proclaimed that Wentz “will fail in Philadelphia” and questioned his character.
We’ll see which Vick shows up this week on FS1.
• Fox drew mixed reviews on social media for its decision to digitally add hashmarks and yard lines over a snow-covered MetLife Stadium during Sunday’s Packers-Giants game. Personally, I liked the move and I don’t understand the controversy, considering the network did the same thing to little fanfare last season.
• Conveniently scheduled tweet by the Flyers or a well-timed troll coming just minutes after the Eagles’ disheartening loss to the lowly Dolphins?