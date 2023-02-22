LeSean McCoy’s take on FS1 ripped by former Chiefs teammates

When former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy retired in 2021, he hinted at the type of TV analyst he might be.

“You guys will probably see me on TV. And when I’m on TV, I’m going to keep it real, just so you all know that,” McCoy said with a smile on his face.

Since September, McCoy hasn’t been afraid to toss out hot takes on FS1′s Speak, the daily opinion show he cohosts with Joy Taylor, Ric Bucher, and former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho. His most recent? That former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy — who McCoy played under for one season — was coasting behind Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

“What’s [Bieniemy’s] value? What makes him a good offensive coordinator?” McCoy asked earlier this week on Speak. “I’ve been in the rooms where he’s coaching, and he has nothing to do with the passing game at all. When the plays are designed, that’s Andy Reid.”

Advertisement

“When you talk about offensive coordinators, I can tell you what makes Brian Daboll with the Giants a very good coordinator,” McCoy added. “I can tell you about Andy Reid or Doug Pederson. But Eric Bieniemy, what makes him good?”

Needless to say, McCoy’s argument against Bieniemy didn’t go over well in Kansas City, where his former teammates took to social media to criticize the six-time Pro Bowler.

“I have to disagree with you Shady,” wrote Jamaal Charles, who retired in 2019 as the Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher. Charles said he grew as a player during his four years under Bieniemy, adding, “He deserves to be a head coach.”

Former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu offered a more obscene reaction, while former Chiefs safety Ron Parker wrote there might be a little “hate” in McCoy’s take.

“Shady mad [Bieniemy] told him tuck that ball,” wrote Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who played four years for the Chiefs under Bieniemy.

Meanwhile, Bieniemy was hired by the Washington Commanders as their new offensive coordinator, where he’ll design and call plays in an attempt to emerge from Reid’s shadow. He likely won’t have to worry about former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who is expected to be released by the team over the next month.

» READ MORE: ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky is OK about being wrong on Carson Wentz

Phillies go with Kevin Stocker on WIP

With Larry Anderson’s reduced radio role, the Phillies gave four former players a shot at calling Phillies games last season alongside Scott Franzke — Michael Bourn, Chad Durbin, Erik Kratz, and Kevin Stocker.

Now the job is Stocker’s. The former Phillies shortstop turned analyst will call the majority of Phillies games this season on 94.1 WIP alongside longtime play-by-play announcer Scott Franzke.

“I’m very grateful to the Philadelphia Phillies for my expanded role in the broadcast booth and the opportunity to work alongside a group of broadcasters who are the best in the business,” Stocker said in a statement. “They love to bring Phillies baseball to the fans, and I am truly honored to be a part of it.”

Anderson’s workload will actually increase slightly this season. He’ll continue to call all weekend home games, but will also pick up some additional games at Citizens Bank Park during the week. All told, he’ll end up calling about 50 of the Phillies’ 162 games this season.

Franzke and NBC Sports Philadelphia play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy recently signed contract extensions that will keep them in their roles for the foreseeable future. McCarthy’s son, Patrick, will be the New York Mets’ pre- and postgame host for WCBS.

Quick hits

ESPN’s Joe Buck — that’s still weird to type — offered a fitting tribute to former Phillies catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster Tim McCarver, who died last week at the age of 81. Buck called baseball games on Fox alongside McCarver for nearly two decades, from 1996 to 2013, where the duo called 16 World Series together, calling him a ” fierce teammate and confidant.”

Though no one is asking or even suggesting this could even be a remote possibility, former Eagles defender turned pundit Seth Joyner said he would take the Eagles open defensive coordinator job if it were offered to him. It’s not the first time Joyner has been interested in an Eagles coaching vacancy — back in 2011, he told Bleacher Report he would “love to come back to Philly” after the team parted ways with then-defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.