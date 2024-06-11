Haason Reddick skips Jets camp, holding out for a new contract after trade from Eagles

Former Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick will miss Jets mandatory minicamp, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday. Reddick, who was traded to New York in the offseason, is in the final year of a contract he signed with the Birds in 2022, which earns him a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in base pay.

Reddick missed all of the Jets’ voluntary workouts and organized team activities leading up to minicamp before ultimately not reporting on Tuesday. According to Saleh, he and Reddick had not been in communication during the voluntary workout period, but they did speak ahead of minicamp.

“Spoke to him over the weekend,” Saleh said Tuesday of Reddick. “Appreciate the dialogue. He’s in a really good place mentally, working his tail off like we already know, but he’s choosing to sit out this one unexcused.”

In 2023, Reddick, a Camden native, tallied 11 sacks but failed to record one during the Eagles’ final five games, including their postseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reddick has 50½ sacks over the last four seasons, ranking fourth in the NFL, including a career-high 16 sacks during the 2022 season, his first with the Birds. The 29-year-old former Temple star is seeking a contract extension — one of the reasons Howie Roseman traded him away and replaced him with the Jets’ Bryce Huff, whom the Eagles signed to a three-year contract in March.

» READ MORE: Trading Haason Reddick is a risk for the Eagles. Bryce Huff is the key. | Mike Sielski

Reddick’s unexcused absence is subject to fines under the league’s collective bargaining agreement. He will be fined $16,953 for missing the first day of camp and $33,908 for the second day, and will lose a $250,000 workout bonus.

When Reddick appeared at a charity event in Camden this past weekend, he was wearing a Jets shirt, but he declined to comment to the New York Post on his plans moving forward.

“I’m not [concerned],” Saleh said. “I understand everything that’s happening, but at the same time I know when it comes time to play football, like I said before, he’s going to be ready to play football.”

To acquire Reddick, the Jets traded the Eagles a conditional second-round pick. That pick becomes a second-rounder instead of a third-rounder if Reddick plays 67.5% or more of Jets’ defensive snaps and gets at least 10 sacks. So for the Eagles’ sake, hopefully Saleh is right.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers also missed voluntary workouts for what Saleh said was “an event that was very important” to Rodgers. Rodgers, who did attend OTAs earlier this offseason, missed virtually the entire 2023 season with a torn Achilles tendon.