Lane Johnson eyes a return, Jaelan Phillips loves Philly, the Eagles (finally) win, and more ‘Hard Knocks’ highlights

After two dreary episodes, Hard Knocks finally got to film an Eagles win as the team snapped its three-game losing streak against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The HBO documentary series released its third episode focused on the NFC East on Tuesday night, bringing a behind-the-scenes look at each team’s preparations for Week 15 of the NFL season.

The latest episode looked into Saquon Barkley’s dissatisfaction with the run game, Lane Johnson’s injury rehab, the team’s reaction to Brandon Graham’s big day, and more.

Here’s what you may have missed from Episode 3 of Hard Knocks …

Barkley wants to ‘open up the playbook’

It’s not breaking news to say that Barkley has underperformed so far in the 2025 season. No one expected another offensive player of the year campaign or another 2,000 yards rushing — but no one expected the Eagles run game to rank in the bottom half of the league either.

Seeing an uptick in rushing success in the team’s loss to the Chargers, Hard Knocks made sure to give Barkley more screen time this week.

In a quick interview, the veteran running back chalked up the team’s failures on the ground, and on offense in general, to poor execution by the team on early downs.

“What I see this year for me personally is that I don’t think I’ve lost a step,” Barkley said. “We’ve had glimpses of it, glimpses of when we’re on, we’re a really hard offense to stop. Now we just need to be consistent. If you’re able to get to second-and-manageable and not second-and-long, you get more runs called and it opens up the playbook a little bit more.

“Establishing the line of scrimmage and making sure I’m doing what I need to do to set linebackers up and set defenders up to put us in a position to be successful.”

Barkley isn’t wrong. The Birds lead the league in three-and-outs, in large part due to the team’s struggles on early downs. Luckily, they faced an opponent who, at least for one week, eased those concerns — more on that in a bit.

Paving the Lane for a return

Eagles fans — and likely the players as well — have been awaiting the return of future Hall-of-Fame right tackle Lane Johnson. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound lineman has been rehabbing a Lisfranc injury in his foot and had missed the previous three games before Sunday.

Hard Knocks took a camera crew to Johnson’s home, showcasing the Oklahoma products well-known personal gym and his workout routine on his path to recovery.

“Last few games haven’t gone our way,” Johnson said. “Not being out there, not being apart of it, it’s frustrating. I hate it, I absolutely hate it. But I’m attacking the rehab process as diligently as I can.”

While there is no official timetable for his injury, Johnson hinted at a return against the Commanders this Saturday.

“Day by day, rep by rep, I am getting close to getting back on the field, maybe next week,” Johnson said. “Usually, after a few losses, its very motivating. And we have everything in front of us.”

‘A resurgence of my career’

If you didn’t know much about one of the newest Eagles, linebacker Jaelan Phillips, Hard Knocks provided a perfect run down of the former Miami Dolphin.

Suffering an Achilles tear in 2023 and an ACL tear in 2024, the Birds’ trade deadline acquisition has had to overcome a lot to get where he is today — a difference-maker for the defending Super Bowl Champions.

“When you go through multiple injuries, obviously there can be a lot of self doubt, a lot of tough times,” Phillips said. “It’s just a blessing to be able to be back on the field and be with a team that has so much fun playing together.”

Added linebacker Nakobe Dean: “I mean, J.P., he came in and fit just like a glove. His personality matched everyone’s personality. We’re a young defense, we like to have a lot of fun.”

Speaking of fun, Phillips seems to be having a blast with the Birds so far.

The new Eagle, who could be playing his way to a contract extension with in Philly, was shown practicing his best gladiator impression in Green Bay, dancing during practice, and singing the Eagles fight song against the Raiders — a breath of fresh air for a team previously mired in frustration.

“When I first got here, I said it was the best thing to ever happen to me,” Phillips said. “Because I am a person who realizes what a great opportunity this could be, to be able to come into Philadelphia to this amazing team with this great energy I feel like is just a resurgence of my career.”

Game Time

In the lead up to Sunday’s game, Hard Knocks took a peak inside the Eagles QB room, as Jalen Hurts attended a meeting with fellow quarterbacks and position coach Scott Loeffler.

“This quarterback thing is so [expletive] easy to play whenever all the [stuff’s] going right,” Loeffler told Hurts, who was coming off the worst game of his career. “This is the time that we need to step up to the plate, when the [stuff] hits the fan.”

During the game, fans were able to see Barkley’s earlier words about the run game come to life almost immediately. Dominating on the ground and controlling the line of scrimmage did, in fact, open up the rest of the offense. After the Eagles’ final touchdown Sunday, Hard Knocks captured a joyful moment between Hurts and Nick Sirianni after A.J. Brown’s touchdown up the seam in the third quarter.

“I got you, baby,” Hurts said to Sirianni.

“I know, listen,” Sirianni responded. “You better say great [expletive] design.”

“Great [stuff],” Hurts said, before being jumped by Sirianni. “I put it up the seam.”

“I know you did,” Sirianni said.

But the true highlight of the game came on defense.

Old man Graham, who returned to the team after a brief retirement at the age of 37, recorded two sacks against Pete Carroll’s Raiders, with Jaelan Phillips and Sirianni joining in to do the vet’s signature celebration.

After the game, the Eagles’ first win on Hard Knocks, defensive tackle Byron Young made sure to exclaim that, “Unc still got it.”