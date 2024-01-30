It turns out, Taylor Swift and Andy Reid’s friendship goes way back

Andy Reid led the Kansas City Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl, this time with pop superstar Taylor Swift along for the ride.

But before Reid was winning titles with the Chiefs, he, of course, coached the Eagles for 14 years. Swift herself is from Wyomissing, Pa., has been spotted wearing Eagles merchandise, once performed on stage in an Eagles jersey, and even referenced being an Eagles fan in her song “gold rush.”

“There was sort of a — I don’t know how large the debate was — the debate about I have a lyric that says, ‘my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door,’” Swift said of the song while performing the Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field. “I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles. Guys, come on. I’m from Philly, of course it’s the team.”

Jason Kelce even mentioned her Eagles fandom in the New Heights clip that started Travis and Swift’s relationship, as she said in her Time Person of the Year profile: “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

Reid and Swift are now aligned once again, just with a different NFL team. But did that shared past as an Eagles fan and head coach lead to them meeting back in the day? Reid shared on the Let’s Go! podcast with Tom Brady that they had — and Travis was not pleased.

“Yeah, listen, she’s been great. I knew her before, from Philadelphia. Her dad played at [the University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy,” Reid explained. “So I had met him there and her. ... That was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him. She told him, ‘I know your coach.’ And he went, ‘Oh, God, come on!’”

Reid had previously shared that he’d met Swift when she was “real young” on Donovan McNabb’s podcast in October.

Swift was on the field postgame after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win, but her and Reid didn’t appear to have a conversation while they were down there. They did, however, point at each other from Reid’s place on the podium.

The internet has been waiting to see what a conversation between the two of them might sound like. After the Super Bowl, we might finally get it.

